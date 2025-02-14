Azerbaijan becomes first Muslim-majority country to define antisemitism in textbooks

A new report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) revealed that Azerbaijan has made significant strides in its school curriculum, becoming the first Muslim-majority country to incorporate a definition of antisemitism into textbooks.

The report, published on Thursday, is part of a three-part series on Central Asian curricula produced in collaboration with the Ruderman Family Foundation, also examining Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

A progressive shift in education

The report highlights a positive depiction of Jews and Israel, alongside recognition of the Holocaust as the genocide of six million Jews. A notable update in the 2024-25 school year saw the removal of anti-Israel narratives, offering a more balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Encouragingly, there are no signs of radicalism or Islamist rhetoric in the textbooks. Instead, they promote secularism, diversity, and inclusivity.

Despite these advancements, Azerbaijani Jewish history and broader Jewish historical narratives remain absent, marking an area for further improvement.

Israel’s portrayal in Azerbaijani textbooks

The study assessed 53 textbooks from Azerbaijan’s national curriculum, showing a major shift in the portrayal of Israel. While older materials depicted Israel as aggressive and dismissive of peace, the updated curriculum attributes the roots of the conflict to Arab rejection of the 1947 UN Partition Plan. It criticizes corruption and military failures in Arab states while adopting a more neutral language—replacing terms such as “occupied” with “taken over” or “captured.” The Jewish community in Azerbaijan. (credit: Courtesy Baku Jewish Community)

The textbooks now present Israel as a center for technological and agricultural innovation, citing its advanced irrigation systems as a model for sustainability. A Grade 11 Geography textbook positions Israeli agriculture as a solution to global challenges, fostering a narrative of international cooperation.

Palestinian violence, previously described as “guerilla warfare,” is now labeled terrorism, and the negative global impact of such actions is acknowledged. Additionally, maps in Geography textbooks now recognize Israel as a Jewish state. A reference to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as the sole pursuer of peace has been removed, reinforcing a more neutral stance.

Judaism and interfaith respect in Azerbaijani education

Azerbaijani textbooks demonstrate respect for Judaism and other minority religions, incorporating them as part of the nation’s fabric. Jewish beliefs, symbols, and places of worship are referenced, while negative historical stereotypes about Jews have been omitted. A Grade 1 Life Knowledge textbook teaches religious diversity and kindness, featuring images of a synagogue and church in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, a Grade 3 teacher’s guide suggests students create religious symbols, including a Star of David, from colored paper while discussing their significance. A Grade 6 textbook presents the Jewish and Muslim versions of the Biblical sacrifice story side by side.

A notable example of inclusivity is the recognition of Jewish Azerbaijani war hero Albert Agarunov as a national hero, although his Jewish heritage is not explicitly mentioned.

Holocaust education and defining antisemitism

The report commends Azerbaijan’s clear and direct teaching of the Holocaust, defining it as the systematic genocide of six million Jews. Textbooks feature imagery and first-hand accounts of Nazi atrocities, concentration camps, and antisemitic laws. A Grade 9 History textbook explicitly defines antisemitism, making Azerbaijan the first Muslim-majority country to do so in its curriculum.

The curriculum also covers the persecution of Jews in Tsarist Russia and the Dreyfus Affair, expanding students’ historical understanding of antisemitism beyond the Holocaust.

A model for tolerance in the Muslim world

Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, emphasized the significance of the study, calling it “a groundbreaking report that sheds light on the region’s commitment to tolerance and respect.”

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff highlighted Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position as a secular, ethnically Turkic, Muslim-majority country bordering Iran, Russia, and Turkey. He noted that the rejection of extreme Islamist values promoted by Iran in favor of tolerance and inclusivity is an important model for other Muslim nations.

Roman Gurevich, Honorary Ambassador of the Jewish Agency in Azerbaijan, added: Azerbaijan can serve as a model for the world in tolerance and respect for all religions and citizens. The bond between Azerbaijan and the Jewish people is centuries old and continues to strengthen in the modern era.