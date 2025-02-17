Holocaust survivors in Israel to receive dedicated assistance through new program

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also known as the Claims Conference, recently announced a new initiative to support Holocaust survivors in Israel.

This initiative is in collaboration with the Social Welfare Ministry, 50 social workers will be assigned to assist survivors in making sure they have access to the benefits they are entitled to.

Special funding has been allocated for these social workers from the conference itself, pointing out the needed assistance for aging Holocaust survivors.

Founded in 1951, the Claims Conference secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors worldwide. To date, over $90 billion has been paid in indemnification, with $535 million distributed in 2024 to more than 200,000 survivors in 83 countries.

Tziona Koenig-Yair, Associate Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference in Israel, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “We can’t allow even one survivor to be alone. Some survivors don’t have family and need individual attention. Social workers can be like family and provide this sorely needed care,” she said. Holocaust survivors renew their wedding vows after 70 years in a ceremony organized by the Claims Conference. (credit: Courtesy)

The program tasks these social workers with mapping Holocaust survivors within local authorities, assessing their needs, and developing personalized intervention plans. The initiative also enables local authorities to employ M.A. graduates in gerontology and other support roles.

Yariv Mann, Deputy General and Head of the Administration for Senior Citizens, highlighted the significance of the program: “Every day, Holocaust survivors show us the strength of the human spirit. This joint project enhances the services we provide, ensuring survivors receive the quality of life they deserve.”

With the average age of Holocaust survivors in Israel at 87, the program addresses their evolving health and social needs. It assists survivors in registering for programs, integrating into community frameworks, and receiving emotional and functional support, particularly critical amid Israel's ongoing security challenges.

Nearly 20 municipalities participating

The initiative, with a budget of approximately 14 million NIS, is currently operational in 20 municipalities, including Karmiel, Ramle, Be’er Sheva, and Netanya, with plans to expand to 20 more municipalities, ultimately supporting an estimated 25,000 Holocaust survivors.

A key focus is aiding survivors with the Paneem system registration, a secure proof-of-life certification platform. Within five weeks of its launch, over 63% of Holocaust survivors in Israel have registered, marking a record compared to other countries.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, stressed the importance of this program: “We must be relentless in caring for survivors and finding innovative solutions. Designated social workers provide vital insights into individual survivor needs, ensuring comprehensive support.”

Ambassador Colette Avital, Chairperson of the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, added, “We aim to ensure each survivor receives tailored support, making their lives easier in the long run.”