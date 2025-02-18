Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strengthen military ties during high-level meetings

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s top military officials have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defense and security cooperation during recent meetings in Riyadh, Pakistan’s military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced on Saturday.

The discussions took place as part of the eighth round of the Pakistan-Saudi Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting, attended by Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

During his visit, Mirza met with Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Al Ruwaili, chairman of the General Staff of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, and Maj. Gen. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the Saudi assistant minister of defense. According to ISPR, their talks centered on ongoing military collaboration, including training initiatives, joint exchange programs, and other defense-related activities. “The military leadership reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing defense and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations,” ISPR said in a statement.

Upon his arrival at the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces headquarters, Mirza was received with a guard of honor by a Saudi military contingent. The visit highlighted the longstanding defense partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which has evolved over decades, driven by shared security concerns and strategic interests.

Close military cooperation

The two nations have a history of close military cooperation. During the 1990-1991 Gulf War, Pakistan deployed troops to defend Saudi Arabia from a possible Iraqi invasion. Since then, they have engaged in regular joint military exercises, training programs, and intelligence-sharing efforts. Saudi Arabia has drawn on Pakistan’s expertise in counterterrorism operations, while Pakistan has benefited from Saudi financial and military support. Soldiers from Saudi Arabia's military march during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. March 23, 2022. (credit: GHULAM RASOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The JMCC remains a key platform for strengthening defense ties, with both sides working together on security initiatives aimed at addressing regional threats, including terrorism and instability. Given their respective strategic positions—Pakistan in South Asia and Saudi Arabia in the Gulf—their military alliance is expected to remain a pillar of their broader bilateral relations.