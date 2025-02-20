Sky News anchor breaks down when reporting on murder of Bibas family

Sky News anchor Chris Kenny teared up on Thursday when announcing that Hamas will be releasing the bodies of four hostages, including the two young Bibas children.

“According to the BBC, the group’s negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, stated that the bodies to be released would include those of the Bibas family - Shiri and her young children, Kfir and Ariel, who were aged 9 months and 4 years old when Hamas kidnapped them during the October 7, 2023 attack,” Kenny said, his voice wavering.

Kenny continued, “This is the horrific news we have been dreading since the very first hours of this trauma.”

“They were alive and healthy when taken by these monsters, and now they are dead. However, they died during this conflict; they are only dead because of these evil terrorists who kidnapped them. So Hamas killed them,” he stressed, looking seriously into the camera. Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel outside a protest tent calling for the release of the hostages outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, February 19, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Lack of protests from leaders

“Ask yourselves how often you heard world leaders and politicians demand the release of the Bibas family.

Ask yourselves how an organization that commits crimes against humanity such as this, day after day, for over 500 days, deserves any support or justification.”

He concluded, “It is believed that Hamas continues to hold 36 living hostages and 34 dead bodies. It’s for those hostages that I wear this badge,” Kenny said, pointing to a pin on his chest.

“Hamas needs to be eliminated and destroyed, not negotiated with. Now, they trade the bodies of kidnapped children to secure the release of their own terrorists from Israeli prisons. They can sink no lower.”