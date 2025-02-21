TV host Dr. Phil speaks out: Where Is Shiri Bibas?

Celebrity TV therapist Dr. Phil McGraw took to X/Twitter to echo the heart-wrenching question on the minds of millions: Where is Shiri Bibas?

His powerful and deeply emotional message comes 503 days after the horrifying October 7 attacks, when Hamas brutally massacred 1,200 innocent men, women, and children and took hundreds hostages—including Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel.

Dr. Phil’s post is not just a reflection of global anguish; it’s a reminder that the scars of that dark day remain open wounds for Israel and the world. His words were raw and poignant, capturing the collective grief felt when news broke that Hamas had handed over four bodies—initially believed to be Shiri and her two boys along with the body of 83 year old Oded Lifshitz—in exchange for some of the most dangerous terrorists held in Israel.

Where is Shiri Bibas?It has been 503 days since Hamas brutally massacred 1,200 innocent men, women, and children.The scars of October 7 were ripped wide open today, twice. First, when Hamas handed over three bodies thought to be Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and… — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) February 21, 2025

The bodies of Oded, Kfir and Ariel were heartbreakingly confirmed. Kfir, who would have just celebrated his second birthday last month, had become a symbol of hope in Israel. His signature orange curls inspired Israelis to release orange balloons into the sky in solidarity. But the body thought to be Shiri’s was heart-wrenchingly not hers. The mother who fought so valiantly during the attack remains missing.

The tragedy goes beyond comprehension: innocent babies hidden in captivity, enduring unimaginable horrors. As The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief, Zvika Klein, publicly asked: “Was baby Kfir learning to walk? Did he begin to speak? Could Ariel play with toys, or was childhood stolen from him entirely?”

Continuation of Hamas's psychological warfare

The uncertainty surrounding Shiri Bibas’s fate is just the latest blow as part of the psychological warfare inflicted by Hamas. Even after the group claimed in November 2023 that Shiri and her children were killed in an Israeli airstrike, Israel and its supporters worldwide refused to abandon hope. Dr. Phil McGraw waves during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, US, October 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)

While many of Hollywood’s elite, known for taking on every cause under the sun, abandoned Israel following October 7, Dr. Phil has stood as an outspoken advocate for the Jewish homeland. Known for his award-winning self-titled television series, he is now helping America’s pro-Israel and Jewish communities unpack the ongoing emotional rollercoaster of news.

On April 1, Dr. Phil will headline a Jewish National Fund-USA event in Dallas, Texas. The organization says the event will be more than just an opportunity to hear from Dr. Phil—it will be a chance to stand with the people of the Negev and Galilee.

Since October 7, Jewish National Fund-USA has raised over $200 million to support the land and people of Israel, focusing on rebuilding efforts in both the north and south. The organization has also been a steadfast supporter of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, working tirelessly to bring awareness to the plight of those still missing and to support families who continue to wait in agony for their loved ones' return.

As the world mourns the loss of innocent lives, the fight for justice—and for answers—continues. The question Dr. Phil asked so simply yet powerfully still echoes: Where is Shiri Bibas?

Until that question is answered, we must continue to hope. We must continue to act.