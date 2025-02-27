Empire State Building, other int'l landmarks light up orange in honor of Bibas family

New York City’s most iconic landmark, midtown’s Empire State Building, will be lit in orange to honor the three slain members of the Bibas family.

In a post on X, an official account affiliated with the Empire State Building wrote that orange lights would shine atop the building.

This move came in the hours that followed the funerals of mother Shiri, and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir.

Last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 14 landmarks throughout the state would be lit orange on the evening of February 21.

Among these landmarks include 1 World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, the state fairgrounds, the Empire State Plaza, sections of Pennsylvania Station, and multiple bridges. View from the Ontario, Canada side of Niagara falls, illuminated in orange in honor of the Bibas family. (credit: X/Twitter)

International landmarks light the night for the Bibas family

Internationally, other landmarks illuminated orange light following the burial of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas in the Kibbutz Nir Oz cemetery.

Some of the international sites include the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the Chain Bridge in Budapest, and the National Assembly building in Paris.