Alabama man sentenced to five years in prison for violating US sanctions on Iran

Alabama resident Ray Hunt pled guilty to conspiring to export American goods to Iran in violation of US trade sanctions, and was then arrested for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Office of Public Affairs at the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Hunt, 71, who is also known as Abdolrahman Hantoosh, Rahman Hantoosh, and Rahman Natooshas, has been sentenced to five years in prison. He is originally from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

In May 2014, Hunt registered Vega Tools LLC with the Alabama Secretary of State, according to court documents. He operated Vega Tools, which involved purchasing, receiving, and shipping American goods from Madison County, Alabama.

Conspiring with Tehran-based companies

Between 2015 until the time of his arrest in 2022, Hunt conspired with two Tehran-based companies to export US-manufactured industrial equipment for use in Iran’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

In order to avoid detection by US authorities, Hunt used third-party transshipment companies in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He also routed payments through UAE banks and lied to shipping companies about the value of his exports to avoid the filing of Electronic Export Information to US authorities. The FBI logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2016. (credit: Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images)

Hunt deceived shippers and suppliers by lying about the destinations of the exports, which were really intended for Iran. On his return from a trip to Iran in March 2020, he also lied to US Customs and Border Protection officers when questioned about the nature of his business.

The sentence was announced by Sue Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division; US Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama; Acting Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement John Sonderman of the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS); and Assistant Director Kevin Vorndran of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

BIS was able to investigate the case with the help of the FBI.