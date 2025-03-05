ISIS-K member charged with 2021 bombing, US State Dept. says

ISIS-K member Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as “Jafar,” has been charged by the US Justice Department with “providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death,” the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

“This evil ISIS-K terrorist orchestrated the brutal murder of 13 heroic service members,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

“Under President [Donald] Trump’s strong leadership on the world stage, this Department of Justice will ensure that terrorists like Mohammad Sharifullah have no safe haven, no second chances, and no worse enemy than the United States of America.”

Sharifullah is expected to appear in the Eastern District of Virginia later today, and, if convicted, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“The lethal attack that killed 13 American service members and Afghan civilians during the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was an act of terrorism,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“ISIS-K brazenly claimed responsibility for the carnage. Now, thanks to the assistance of the FBI, Department of Justice, and the CIA, we have secured Sharifullah’s apprehension and transport to the US to face American justice. The FBI will never forget the loss of these American heroes. We will continue to hunt down those who viciously murdered our warriors. We will find all responsible and bring them to justice.”

Sharifullah admitted to assisting with the planning of a suicide bombing in August 2021, in which 13 US military service members and approximately 160 civilians were killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

'All will be held accountable'

“The charges announced today carry an unmistakable message: the commitment of the United States to hold accountable all who facilitate and carry out acts of terror against us will never waver,” said US Attorney Erik S Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Our message to those who have been impacted by these horrific crimes is that you are not forgotten. We will continue to pursue justice no matter how long or how far it takes us.”