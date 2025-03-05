Trump: ‘We were going to keep Bagram, not because of Afghanistan but because of China’

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to retrieving US military equipment left behind at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops four years ago.

During his new cabinet’s first meeting on Wednesday, President Trump claimed that the US abandoned billions of dollars in military hardware, including 777,000 rifles and 70,000 armored vehicles, and asserted that Afghanistan is now one of the world’s largest sellers of military gear. He criticized previous US leadership for leaving these assets behind, stating, “Do you know we give billions of dollars to Afghanistan? And yet we left behind all of that equipment.”

However, the US president stressed that his primary concern is not Afghanistan itself, but China.

“We were going to get out, but we were going to keep Bagram, not because of Afghanistan but because of China, because it’s exactly one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles,” the US president said. “We were going to keep a small force on Bagram.”

He described the airbase as one of the world’s largest, featuring a strong concrete runway capable of handling any aircraft. However, he claimed, “The United States has lost control of the base, which is now under China’s influence.” Military vehicles stand at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, September 23, 2021. Picture taken September 23, 2021. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

Taliban dismiss Trump’s claims

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid dismissed President Trump’s assertion that China now controls Bagram Air Base, calling it false.

“Trump claims Bagram is in Chinese hands, but it is under the control of the Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan],” Mujahid told The Media Line.

“There is not a single armed Chinese individual here, nor do we have any such agreement. Why spread such misinformation at such a high level? The leader of a major country should speak with accuracy.”

While the Taliban denies any formal Chinese presence at Bagram, reports indicate that Beijing has expanded economic and security ties with Afghanistan since the US withdrawal. China has been deepening its engagement with the Taliban-led government, raising speculation that it may seek a greater strategic role in the country. Analysts believe that while Beijing does not currently control Bagram, it could leverage its influence in the region in the future.

Mujahid also claimed that several European nations have expressed interest in establishing direct ties with the Taliban but hesitate due to US diplomatic restrictions. When asked about President Trump's pledge to retrieve US military equipment, he declined to comment.

A 2023 report by the US Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction estimated that $7.12 billion worth of US-funded military equipment was left behind when the Afghan government collapsed.

US weapons resurfacing in Pakistan and Afghanistan

The abandoned US military equipment is not just an issue in Afghanistan—it is also fueling terrorist activity across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In October 2024, Pakistan’s customs authorities seized a large cache of US-made weapons and ammunition worth $126,354 at the Torkham border crossing. The haul included M4 assault rifles, pistols, night vision equipment, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Pakistan has since reported a surge in terrorist attacks, with armed groups—particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—using US-made weapons against security forces, leading to dozens of casualties.

“The abandoned US weapons Trump refers to are not just in Afghanistan; they are already making their way into Pakistan, fueling a surge in terrorist attacks,” said a Pakistani security official.

Islamabad says it has provided substantial evidence to Kabul of terrorist groups operating within Afghanistan, but no action has been taken by the Taliban-led government.

Geopolitical implications of Bagram and US-China rivalry

President Trump’s comments about retaining Bagram Air Base to counter China underscore the growing geopolitical competition between the US and China in Afghanistan.

Since the US withdrawal in 2021, China has steadily expanded its influence through economic investments, infrastructure projects, and diplomatic engagement to strengthen ties with Kabul. Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources and strategic location make it a crucial part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, positioning it as a key trade and infrastructure hub for Beijing’s regional ambitions. Analysts believe China may see Bagram as a potential future strategic foothold in the region, particularly amid growing tensions with the US.

China’s increased involvement in Afghanistan has raised concerns in Washington, particularly as Bagram was previously a key US intelligence and military asset.

Originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, Bagram became the largest US military base in Afghanistan during the War on Terror. The base played a critical role in counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering, and air support. Now, analysts warn it could become a key strategic hub for China if its influence in Afghanistan continues to grow.

Strategic calculations and future considerations

Barakat Rahmati, a nonresident research fellow at Princeton University’s Afghanistan Policy Lab and Afghanistan’s former deputy ambassador to Qatar, said the American president’s remarks go beyond logistics and reflect broader strategic goals.

“Trump’s stance aligns with efforts to reduce US financial commitments abroad, including cutting humanitarian aid that, in his view, benefits the Taliban without reciprocation,” Rahmati said. “By suggesting a US return to Bagram—despite its impracticality—Trump signals to regional powers that Afghanistan’s stability is their burden, not America’s.”

He added that President Trump’s statements seem less about retrieving military hardware and more about leveraging the situation to pressure both the Taliban and regional stakeholders.

Logistical and political challenges

Dr. Jonathan Schroden, a senior national security expert and former research director for the Afghanistan War Commission, told The Media Line that the US president’s proposal faces serious logistical and diplomatic hurdles.

“First, the Taliban are unlikely to surrender these weapons willingly,” Schroden noted. “Second, Afghanistan’s landlocked position makes transporting large amounts of military gear both complicated and expensive. Third, the most practical route runs through Pakistan, where US relations remain tense.”

He added that previous US efforts to pressure the Taliban have failed, making President Trump’s strategy unlikely to succeed.

Diplomatic limitations

Professor Adrian Calamel, a South Asian expert, noted that President Trump himself initiated the Doha Agreement, which led to the 2021 US withdrawal.

“While Trump is correct about the situation regarding Bagram and the abandoned US military hardware, he himself initiated the Doha Agreement, leaving Biden to grapple with its consequences.”