Cyber diplomacy or a strategic retreat? US stopping cyber-offensive operations against Russia

Further escalating the diplomatic crisis following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, the US government has reportedly ordered a halt to offensive cyber operations against Russia, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

While some experts view the move as a temporary pause designed to serve broader diplomatic objectives, others warn that it could be a dangerous concession, strengthening Russia’s global cyber influence.

In response to the shift, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely aligns with our vision.”

Dr. Steven Terner, head of the New York-based Terner Consulting, criticized the decision, arguing that it benefits Russia more than the US. “This is just one more instance in which Russian interests dictate American foreign policy as if through a ‘Manchurian candidate,’” he told The Media Line.

Terner explained that Russian cyber and narrative influence operations have already infiltrated media and political groups worldwide, spreading conspiracy theories and fueling political unrest. "In the US and Britain, this played major roles in fringe-turned-mainstream conservative efforts such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump. In Germany, this contributed significantly to the anti-nuclear movement," he added.

Dr. Ofer Fridman, a senior lecturer at King’s College London, argued that this move marks the first time since the Cold War that the US is engaged in a true adversarial diplomatic negotiation. “It’s more political signaling rather than something that puts the United States at any risk,” he said. “Trump’s government ordered to halt all offensive operations against Russia, not to stop protecting the US cyber infrastructure from Russia.”

According to Fridman, the backlash stems from the fact that the decision does not conform to established Western diplomatic norms. “The West, for the last decades, forgot how to make adversarial negotiations,” he explained. “European Union negotiations were with countries eager to comply to join the EU, so they weren’t really negotiations. Meanwhile, the US spent the past 20 years using negotiations that consisted of ‘Do what I tell you, or we will apply sanctions.’”

He emphasized that true negotiations involve compromise. “You need to give something that you don’t want to give in exchange for something you want but that your opponent does not want to give,” he said.

The decision to scale back offensive cyber operations comes at a time when Republican lawmakers and national security officials are calling for a more aggressive US cyber posture.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe

During his Senate confirmation hearing, CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned that America's adversaries view cyber espionage as a critical tool. "I want us to have all the tools necessary to go on offense against our adversaries in the cyber community," Ratcliffe said.

Similarly, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has argued that cyber attackers must face higher costs, advocating for an offensive cyber strategy to deter future threats.

Despite calls for a tougher stance, Fridman suggests that Trump’s move may not be what it initially seems. “Trump’s general messaging is that he wants to make a deal with Russia. Now, does he really want to make a deal with Russia? Nobody really knows as his approach to foreign policy is still highly unpredictable and based on his past experiences. As a businessman, he wants to get what he considers as a best deal—whether he would get it and whether it would be the best deal indeed—only time will tell.”

However, many experts argue that halting offensive cyber operations against Russia lacks strategic depth.

Dr. Terner warned that the move “gives Russia an even freer hand to use its robust network of propaganda and bots throughout online media to sow civil discontent in the US, Canada, Europe, Central Asia, Japan, South Korea, and any other country that challenges its economic and strategic influence. It’s not a sign of US weakness but of the commandeering of US influence by a foreign adversary. It will leave the US and the rest of the world more vulnerable to cyberattacks by Russia, China, Iran, and other adversaries.”