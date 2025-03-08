Palestine Action claims to ‘wreck’ Donald Trump’s Scotland golf course

Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group that has repeatedly made headlines for committing property damage in protest of Israel’s existence, claimed on Saturday to have wrecked the Scottish golf course of US President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Palestine Action wreck Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland."GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE" is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course's holes are dug up. Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach. pic.twitter.com/ZoH8joHEYi — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

“GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” was spraypainted across the Turnberry course, according to the group, which also shared footage of some of the damage. The lawn and golf course holes were also reportedly dug up.

“Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach,” the group wrote on X/Twitter.

BREAKING: Trump's Turnberry Golf Resort is fully shut today after actionists dug up the greens and painted 'Gaza is not for sale' on the lawn. Yesterday, it was ranked #3 golf course in Europe. Today, its shut. pic.twitter.com/xmCRncaqIv — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40 AM on Saturday, 8 March 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0636 of 8 March 2025.”

Why was Trump's course targeted?

The vandalism seems to reference Trump’s plan to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza and the land transferred from Hamas to US ownership, where it would undergo economic revitalization. The controversial plan was condemned by much of the Arab world.

Trump has yet to issue a comment on the course’s destruction.