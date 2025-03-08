Columbia University promises to address Trump's concerns after $400 million pulled

Columbia University's interim president said the school is working to address the "legitimate concerns" of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after $400 million of federal government grants and contracts to the university were canceled over allegations of antisemitism on campus.

In an announcement on Friday, the government cited what it described as antisemitic harassment on and near the school's New York City campus as the reason for pulling the funding. The university has repeatedly been at the forefront of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel student protest movement since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent war in Gaza.

"I want to assure the entire Columbia community that we are committed to working with the federal government to address their legitimate concerns," Katrina Armstrong, the university's interim president, said in a late-night message to alumni on Friday. "To that end, Columbia can, and will, continue to take serious action toward combatting antisemitism on our campus."

Columbia University students and pro-Palestinian protesters march in front of Hamilton Hall in Manhattan, New York City, US, May 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ROSELLE CHEN)

Trump administration pulls funding

The Trump administration said the canceled funding is only a portion of the $5 billion in government grants that has been committed to the school, but the school is bracing for a financial hit.

"There is no question that the cancellation of these funds will immediately impact research and other critical functions of the University, impacting students, faculty, staff, research, and patient care," Armstrong said.

Federal funding accounted for about $1.3 billion of the university's $6.6 billion in operating revenue in the 2024 fiscal year, according to a Columbia financial report.

Some Jewish students and staff have been among the pro-Palestinian protesters, and they say their criticism of Israel is being wrongly conflated with antisemitism. Minouche Shafik resigned last year as Columbia's president after the university's handling of the protests drew criticism from pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sides alike.

The administration has declined to say what contracts and grants it has canceled, but the Education Department argues the demonstrations have been unlawful and deprive Jewish students of learning opportunities.

Civil rights groups say the immediate cuts are unconstitutional punishment for protected speech and likely to face legal challenges.