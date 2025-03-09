Israel pitches Arrow defense for US 'Golden Dome' initiative

A year after Iran launched an unprecedented barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel, Israel's defense industry is seizing the moment to pitch its battle-tested technologies to the Trump administration for its newly announced "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative.

President Donald Trump unveiled the plan in January 2025, calling for a US-built missile defense system, a play on words to Israel's Iron Dome but designed for a wider range of threats.

"I will direct our military to begin construction of the great Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be made all in the US," Trump stated at the time. The initiative has since been rebranded as "Golden Dome" to reflect its unique scope and ambition.

Israeli defense officials see an opportunity to strengthen their long-standing missile defense collaboration with the United States. Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), says his company is well-positioned to contribute.

"We've been cooperating with the United States on missile defense for three decades. The Arrow system, which we developed together, has been phenomenal in recent conflicts. It makes sense to expand this collaboration as Washington considers its next-generation missile defense," Levy told The Jerusalem Post.

The Iranian wake-up call

On April 13, 2024, Iran launched an unprecedented large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel, marking the first direct strike by Iran on Israeli territory. The assault, involving over 300 drones and missiles, was in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus earlier that month.

Israeli defense systems, including the Iron Dome, intercepted approximately 99% of the incoming projectiles, minimizing damage and casualties. However, the sheer scale and coordination of the attack served as a significant escalation in the region.

"That event proved to world leaders that long-range ballistic missiles aren't just an Israeli concern," Levy said. "Iran demonstrated that it can launch large, coordinated missile barrages. Other nations are realizing they need defenses against this kind of threat."

In response, demand for IAI's missile defense technology has surged. "Before the war, we had already signed a major contract for Arrow 3 with an allied country," Levy revealed. "Since then, interest has grown significantly, and more countries are looking to integrate these solutions."

Arrow's role in the 'Golden Dome' debate

The Trump administration's "Golden Dome" plan is in its early stages, with the Pentagon currently gathering proposals from US defense firms. However, Israel hopes its expertise in missile interception—specifically the Arrow 3 and Arrow 2 systems—will be part of the discussion.

"There are multiple ways to defend against missiles, including emerging laser technologies," Levy explained. "But when it comes to ballistic missiles, you want to intercept them as early as possible—ideally outside the atmosphere. That's where Arrow excels."

Levy acknowledged that Israel's proposal may not be chosen, as Washington prioritizes American-made defense systems. But he emphasized the broader importance of US-Israel defense ties. "Even if our technology isn't selected, we are committed to working with the US to develop the best possible solution. The United States is our closest ally, and this partnership will only grow stronger."

Missile defense cooperation between the US and Israel dates back to the 1980s, when concerns over missile threats in the Middle East prompted collaborative defense initiatives. The Arrow program, backed by the US and jointly developed by Israel and the US, eventually led to the modern Arrow 3 system, first deployed in 2017.

Now, history may be repeating itself. Just as past missile threats served as a wake-up call, Iran's attack on Israel has underscored the urgency of robust missile defenses. The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has already issued a Request for Information on potential systems, and IAI has responded, though the details remain classified.

"We don't need to send the US much new data," Levy concluded. "They already have it, because we built the Arrow system together."