Israel is missing from Air Canada maps: Passenger finds 'Palestinian Territory' in place of Israel

A passenger on board an Air Canada flight on Monday noticed "Palestinian Territory" was written on the plane's map system on their personal screen instead of Israel, N12 reported on Tuesday.

"Hey Air Canada, Israel is missing from the maps displayed on the Boeing 737 screens," the passenger wrote on X, along with a photo. "Is there an explanation for this?"

The post gained traction with numerous pro-Israel comments on the post: "I didn't know Canada was a Muslim country," and "How can this be?"

Many pro-Palestine supporters commented, saying, "It's better that way."

Air Canada's response

Reponses to Air Canada replacing Israel with ''Palestinian Territory'' (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Air Canada responded in the Twitter thread and said that a third party operates the map system.

"Air Canada has been made aware of a display issue with the interactive map on the IFE systems of its B737 aircraft," the airline's X/Twitter account responded.

"The issue has affected other carriers using the same system, and we are working with the third-party provider on a remedy."

This isn't the first time an airline has dealt with a situation similar to this.

Low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair caused a stir when it was revealed that when customers order a flight on the company's website, there was an option to choose "Occupied Palestinian Territory" when putting in their personal details.