A growing Iranian alliance: Iran, Russia, China come together for naval drills - analysis

Iran’s navy is taking part in a three-day drill with Russia and China. Iranian media said that the Iranian navy had successfully executed the second day of the joint drill. “The three-day naval drills, codenamed the 2025 Maritime Security Belt, kicked off Monday in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman,” the report said.

“Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, deputy operations commander of the Iranian Navy, said on Tuesday that aerial photography exercises and tactical formations were successfully conducted during the joint maritime drill,” IRNA added.

Iran says that its navy is “committed to establishing security both regionally and globally, adding that the Navy will not allow any threats or incursions into the nation’s maritime borders.” Iran doesn’t have a very large navy. The importance is largely related to coordination with China and Russia.

Meanwhile, Iranian Rear Admiral Shahram Irani slammed Trump in comments on March 11. He claimed that Trump had said that the US was not concerned about joint drills. “He said that the participation of three countries in the military exercise, titled Security Belt 2025, is focused on fostering security, contrasting it with the presence of countries like the United States, which consistently contributed to global instability,” IRNA noted. He also praised the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, of which Iran is a member.

Russia ties are important

Members of the Iranian navy participate in a joint naval exercise of the Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies the northern Indian Ocean January 20, 2022. Picture taken January 20, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Russia ties are important. Iran provides Moscow with drones. Iran and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce microelectronic components, Iran’s state media said. “Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade signed the agreement with the Nano and Micro Technology Development Headquarters, a division of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and the Knowledge-Based Economy, on Tuesday, the Moscow-based Kommersant newspaper reported.” The report adds that the Zelenograd Nanotechnology Center (ZNTC), “one of Russia’s leading firms in nanotechnology,” will to produce advanced nanolithography equipment, telecommunication multiplexers, and automotive sensors.

The naval drills come as Iran seeks to project power in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, “Iran is determined to fulfill its obligation to the Iraqi administration in thwarting unlawful actions by the United States.” In addition, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said it has “dispatched 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, according to Babak Mahmoud, the head of the IRCS Aid and Relief Organization.” This shows Iran shoring up support in Iraq and Lebanon.

Iran also said on March 11 that it has not received a letter from US President Donald Trump, “days after he claimed to have sent such a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” IRNA noted.