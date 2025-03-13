Uzbekistan's textbooks promote tolerance, acceptance of Jews, report finds

International research and policy institute IMPACT-se (Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education) has released a groundbreaking report examining Uzbekistan's educational curriculum, highlighting its attempts at promoting tolerance, interfaith respect, and cultural openness in the Central Asian nation.

The report is the second installment in a three-part series analyzing curricula in Central Asian countries, produced in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation. The series, which began with Azerbaijan and will conclude with Kazakhstan, sheds light on otherwise relatively unknown educational trends in the region.

The comprehensive analysis, which reviewed over 100 textbooks across multiple subjects, including Language, Ethics, Civics, History, and Religion, is part of a three-part series on Central Asian educational systems produced in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation. The report specifically examined how Jews, Judaism, the Holocaust, Israel, and the Israeli-Arab conflict are depicted in educational materials.

The report found that Uzbekistan's curriculum emphasizes the nation's identity as a secular, multi-ethnic republic where promoting cultural diversity and religious harmony is a cornerstone of education.

The report highlights several positive aspects of Uzbekistan's educational approach. For instance, textbooks provide clear overviews of Judaism, covering key terms, historical origins, scriptures, and religious practices. Grade 11 students are explicitly taught that tolerance is not only a "spiritual duty, but also a political and legal need," reinforcing the importance of interfaith respect. Samarkand, Uzbekistan by Dan Lundberg. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. (credit: FLICKR)

Additionally, in a rare approach, materials cover the migration of Jewish tribes to Canaan, the kingdom of King David, Jewish scriptures, the Ten Commandments, daily prayers, synagogue services, and major holidays including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Hanukkah.

Also, on the issue of Judaism, the curriculum highlights the Jewish presence in Uzbekistan, featuring images of a Jewish theater and a Bukhari Jewish family from the early 20th century. Interfaith harmony is demonstrated through examples like the Mausoleum of Daniel in Samarkand.

Uzbek textbooks also refer to the holocaust. A grade 10 World History textbook accurately describes the Holocaust as the persecution and extermination of six million Jews, placing it within the broader context of World War II and Nazi war crimes.

Strikingly, textbooks also stress the dangers of extremism, the distinction between faith and radicalism, and the role of education in preventing radical ideologies, specifically identifying organizations like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah as ‘banned in Uzbekistan.’

Regarding Israel, the socio-economic development of the Jewish State is highlighted as a "developed country of transplanted capitalism." The curriculum features Israel's engineering achievements and economic growth, including an image showcasing Israeli drip-irrigation technology adopted in Uzbekistani agriculture. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Finally, the issue of the Arab-Israeli conflict is presented with remarkable neutrality, focusing on diplomatic efforts and peace talks, particularly the Oslo Accords. According to the report, this approach reflects Uzbekistan's diplomatic stance and commitment to peaceful relations with both Arab countries and Israel.

The report also identified areas for improvement. These include some historical inaccuracies, such as using "Palestine" instead of "Canaan" or "Land of Israel" when referencing the historic Jewish homeland and recognizing Tel Aviv rather than Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Additionally, while the Holocaust is taught, the curriculum could benefit from a more comprehensive treatment of antisemitism and Jewish persecution throughout history.

‘Report shows Uzbekistan’s commitment to coexistence’

The IMPACT-se report concludes that Uzbekistan's educational materials reflect a genuine commitment to fostering harmonious coexistence among diverse communities while maintaining a distinctly Uzbek cultural identity. As the country continues to develop its educational system, these foundations of tolerance and mutual respect provide promising groundwork for future generations.

President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, Jay Ruderman: “This study is a very encouraging insight into the education of children in Uzbekistan. It demonstrates that the precious values of tolerance and respect are deeply ingrained in the Uzbek curriculum. Furthermore, Judaism, Jewish practices, and Jewish history are taught with depth and placed in the context of their social importance in Uzbekistan and beyond. This example of bridge-building through education bodes well for the future of a country with an important geopolitical role to play.”

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff added: “Uzbekistan holds a strategically important place in Central Asia - It is positioned between the influences of various regional powers, while also facing the challenge of radical Islamism. However, the country’s textbooks demonstrate Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and multicultural society. They firmly reject extremism and promote respect between minorities and faiths, including extensive content on Judaism, Jewish history ,and traditions. With the region at a critical geopolitical crossroads, Uzbekistan’s example of moderation and forward-thinking education is significant as a model for other countries in the region."

Dr. Zeev Levin, an expert on Central Asia from the Ben-Zvi institute and the author of the current report, commented to the Jerusalem Post: “Uzbekistan boasts an education system that is separated from religion, meaning that there are no religious studies per se, but rather chapters within a framework of a ‘World Religions’ theme, taught in a cultural approach.”

Levin continued: “In this context, classes about Judaism are quite significant in terms of the material they teach, which is a pleasant surprise. The local communities of Bukhara and Samarkand are mentioned, and this is not at all obvious in the environment we are talking about, where knowledge and encounters with Jews and Judaism are usually scarce.”

According to Levin, the curriculum also features quotes from the constitution and the president regarding the importance of maintaining interreligious tolerance and resisting extremist frameworks, mainly Islamic ones.

“The Holocaust is mentioned briefly, and the murder of 6 million Jews is also discussed,” Levin added. “Surely one can always call to expand on anti-Semitism and how it differs from ordinary xenophobia, and this is very relevant in light of the exposure of locals to media originating in Turkiye and Iran, which is disturbing in and of itself.”

As for the Middle East, Levin lauded the mentions of Israel as a country with developed agriculture and the highlighting of cooperation between the countries. “The textbooks do mention the conflict but in a shallow manner with mainly headlines, and this is true to mentions of other conflicts as well. Interestingly, the peace agreements and collaborations between Israel and Arab countries are not mentioned, so one may still believe that much of the conflict is still ongoing and that there are no further developments in this issue.”

“Tel Aviv is defined as the capital of Israel, a Soviet legacy which was obviously never been true,” he continued. “Generally speaking, it was refreshing to see these mentions of Judaism, Jews, and Israel. The subject of religions was taboo during the Soviet era, and so was Israel, which was presented only from the Palestinian perspective, so this was as a pleasant surprise.”