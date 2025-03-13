China's cyber war, Trump's trade moves, and Ukraine lessons: Taiwan's rep. to 'Post' - interview

When US President Donald Trump appeared to turn his back on long-time ally Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, it would have been understandable if a few eyebrows were raised and concern spread in Taiwan.

This is not the case, however, according to the island’s representative in Israel, Abby Ya-ping Lee.

Sitting down with The Jerusalem Post this week, Lee spoke with confidence about Taiwan’s resilience, emphasizing that while global geopolitics are shifting, her archipelagic nation remains steadfast in defending its sovereignty and concentrating on deepening ties with like-minded allies.

“Three years ago, when we saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was like a watershed moment for Taiwanese people,” she said. “We know that we have to be quick to prepare ourselves from such military conflicts replicated in other countries. So we are not only strengthening our national defense but also increasing our whole society’s resilience.”

For Taiwan, the lessons of Ukraine and Israel in dealing with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran have reinforced a fundamental truth: self-reliance is key. As the world watches Trump’s evolving stance on foreign conflicts, Taipei is taking proactive measures, from military reforms to diplomatic initiatives, to safeguard its future. IN RESPONSE to threats posed across the Taiwan Strait, the island has significantly bolstered its defenses. Here, a soldier is seen in front of a Hsiung Feng III mobile missile launcher during Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s visit to the base in October. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

“Nowadays, we are [all] facing the challenges of the Axis of Evil, including China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea (CRINK), testing the resilience of democracy and also to test how determined we are to defend our way of life and to defend the safety of our countries,” Lee stated.

A growing partnership

While attempting to balance its relations with the monoliths of Russia and China, Jerusalem has also maintained good relations with Taiwan.

Lee, who has served as Taiwan’s representative in Israel for three years, heads the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO). Due to diplomatic constraints stemming from China’s influence and the “One China” policy, Taiwan does not officially designate its diplomatic missions as embassies.

She has spearheaded a campaign of solidarity with the Jewish state, particularly in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks. “Taiwan was among the first in the world [post-Oct.7] to support Israel, to express our solidarity with the State of Israel,” she said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Beyond diplomacy, Taipei has also provided humanitarian support. “My office here also engages with a lot of NGOs in providing humanitarian relief goods, including livelihood goods, medical assistance, trauma therapies, and education to the communities and people affected by the war, such as parents who lost their children at the Nova festival,” Lee explained.

But the relationship is more than just symbolic. Economically, Taiwan and Israel are natural partners. “Taiwan is a leader in hardware, and Israel is a leader in software,” she noted. “Our business and technological cooperation opportunities are enormous. We see a lot of Israeli start-ups coming to Taiwan to find reliable partners, and we have a very business-friendly infrastructure for them.”

This synergy extends to security and democratic resilience. “Taiwan and Israel are standing on the forefront to defend the democratic way of life,” Lee said. “We have been the testing ground for democracy, facing cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and psychological warfare.”

Trump’s first months

Trump’s return to the White House has prompted intense speculation about his policies toward China and Taiwan. Lee, however, remains measured.

“The US is Taiwan’s most important partner in security, science, and technology,” she emphasized. “We pay a lot of attention to trade policies and will adapt quickly. A close and deep partnership between Taiwan and the US is essential for maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

She pointed out that Trump’s fundamental policies on Taiwan have remained consistent. “The US has long-standing policies on Taiwan – support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and bipartisan Congressional backing. We have many good friends in the Trump administration who continue to engage with us and provide substantive support.”

However, Taiwan is under no illusions about the volatility of geopolitics. “We are very clear, realistic, and efficient in optimizing our leverage to strengthen our partnership with the US,” Lee stated. “Taiwan’s peace and stability are essential for global peace.”

One of Trump’s most aggressive policies has been his renewed economic war on China, particularly tariffs and restrictions on Chinese technology.

Lee acknowledged that Taiwan is watching these moves closely. “Trump’s trade policies aim to address issues such as trade imbalances, Chinese overcapacity, and state subsidies. Taiwan, as a trade economy, carefully analyzes all relevant policies.”

However, Taiwan’s position in global trade is unique. “Currently, 91% of Taiwanese exports to the US are intermediate goods, not consumer goods,” she explained. “These include servers, electronic components, and networking equipment—essential for AI and 5G networks. Our trade with the US is complementary and healthy.”

While Taiwan could benefit from US-China tensions by strengthening trade with America, it must also ensure that it does not become collateral damage in any broader economic conflict. “We remain proactive in maintaining a smooth and effective dialogue with every US administration,” Lee said.

Taiwan’s Silicon Shield

Perhaps the most significant development in US-Taiwan economic relations is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s $100 billion investment in the US, including the construction of five cutting-edge fabrication plants in Arizona.

“This is a milestone in US-Taiwan trade relations and a historical moment for TSMC,” Lee stated. “It strengthens Taiwan’s relevance with the US and helps TSMC better serve its American customers, who make up 60% of its business.”

When announced, Trump stated that TSMC’s investment ensures the company – a key supplier of the world’s most advanced semiconductors – can sidestep the tariffs he has considered applying to the global chip industry. His broader goal is to strengthen US manufacturing and solidify America’s trade leverage over both competitors and allies.

However, there are concerns that shifting semiconductor production overseas could weaken Taiwan’s strategic importance. Lee dismissed such fears. “Even when all overseas manufacturing lines are completed by 2030, 80% of TSMC’s production will still remain in Taiwan, and the most critical technology will be kept on the island.”

Taiwan’s dominance in chip production remains staggering: 60% of the world’s total chips are made in Taiwan, 92% of the world’s advanced chips (such as 5 nanometer and 3nm semiconductors) come from Taiwan, and 99% of the world’s AI chips are produced by Taiwanese companies.

“That’s why the semiconductor chief industries and TSMC is always referred to as ‘Taiwan’s silicon shield’ as a protection of our national security,” she told the Post.

Taiwan, Ukraine, and lessons learned

Taiwanese leaders have watched the war in Ukraine with deep concern, drawing direct parallels to their own situation with China. However, they are determined not to be caught off guard.

“The Ukrainian people are very resilient,” Lee said. “This has been an awakening call for Taiwanese people – that our determination to defend ourselves is critical to our survival.

“The future of Taiwan should be determined, decided by Taiwanese people,” Lee expressed to the Post. “That is the reason why we fight so hard to build democracy in Taiwan – and Taiwan and China: We don’t have jurisdiction over each other. China did not rule Taiwan for a single day. We are enjoying different political systems, and Taiwan is independent by its reality.”

In response to threats posed across the Taiwan Strait, the islands have significantly bolstered their defenses. By increasing its defense budget to 3% of GDP, extending military conscription from four months to one year, developing a domestic defense industry, and enhancing cyber defense against China’s daily cyberattacks, the government hopes it will maintain the status quo and deter Beijing from any thoughts of attack.

“The Chinese government conducts three million cyberattacks on Taiwan every day,” Lee revealed. “We have adopted countermeasures, including real-time debunking of disinformation campaigns and media literacy programs to teach our youth to identify fake news.”

She also noted the disturbing rise of anti-Israel content on Chinese social media platforms like TikTok. “Pro-Hamas, anti-Israel content is freely spreading inside China. I think this is also an awakening call for all the democracies to work together and to coordinate our countermeasures to deter the playbook that is shared by these authoritarian regimes.”

Despite the uncertainties of a new Trump presidency, Taipei is confident in its ability to navigate the future.

“We see every challenge as an opportunity,” Lee said. “Taiwan is seeking to be great and strong. We are committed to defending ourselves and expanding partnerships with like-minded countries.”

With deepening ties with Israel, a reinforced partnership with the US, and a hi-tech economy that remains indispensable to the world, Taiwan’s message is clear: it will not be intimidated, and it will not stand alone.