Rights group files lawsuit to block Trump deportations of pro-Palestinian protesters

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) filed a lawsuit challenging as unconstitutional the Trump administration’s actions to deport international students and scholars who protest or express support for Palestinian rights.

The lawsuit, filed on Saturday in the US District Court for the Northern District of New York, seeks a nationwide temporary restraining order to block enforcement of two executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump in the first month of his term.

The lawsuit comes after the detention of a Columbia University student, Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent US resident of Palestinian descent, whose arrest sparked protests this month.

Justice Department lawyers have argued that the US government is seeking Khalil's removal because Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reasonable grounds to believe his activities or presence in the country could have "serious adverse foreign policy consequences." Rubio on Friday said the United States will likely revoke visas of more students in the coming days. Pro-Palestine protesters march past a Star of David made of Israeli flags on Columbia University campus, during a march in support of a protest encampment supporting Palestinians in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Trump deports pro-Palestinian protesters

Trump vowed to deport activists who took part in protests on US college campuses against Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza following the October 2023 attack by the Palestinian militants.

The ADC lawsuit was filed on behalf of two graduate students and a professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, who say their activism and support of the Palestinian people "has put them at serious risk of political persecution."

“This lawsuit is a necessary step to preserve our most fundamental constitutional protections. The First Amendment guarantees the freedom of speech and expression to all persons within the United States, without exception," said Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the ADC.

Chris Godshall-Bennett, the group's legal director, said the litigation seeks immediate and long-term relief "to protect international students from any unconstitutional overreach that stifles free expression and deters them from fully engaging in academic and public discourse."

The lawsuit centers on three Cornell University plaintiffs: a British-Gambian national and PhD student with a student visa; a US citizen PhD student working on plant science; and a US citizen novelist, poet, and professor in the Department of Literatures in English.