Trump believes US-Canada border 'artificial', Canadian MP calls statehood push ‘act of war’

US President Donald Trump called the US-Canada border an "artificial line" while speaking to reporters on Friday.

"It's just an artificial line that was drawn in the sand or in the ice," Trump said, as reported by Fox News. "You add that to this country - what a beautiful landmass. The most beautiful landmass anywhere in the world. And it was just cut off for whatever reason."

This is not the first time Trump has implied that Canada should join the US. He's called Canada America's 51st state on multiple occasions, sparking backlash from multiple Canadian politicians and boycotts of American goods in Canada.

On Monday, Canadian member of Parliament Charlie Angus (Liberal) responded to Trump's pushes for Canadian statehood.

The MP from Ontario told left-wing media outlet Meidastouch that he viewed Trump's tariffs and statehood pushes as an "act of war."

"Well, I think Marco Rubio probably needs to be sent back to school because when you say that someone doesn’t have a right to have a country, that’s an act of war," he said.

"When you rip up, arbitrarily, trade agreements and threaten and say you’re going to break a country, that’s an act of war. And Canadians have responded in kind."

Rubio clarifies Trump's position

Angus was responding to a CSPAN clip of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressing Trump's argument after the G7 summit in France on March 14.

"The Canadian government has made how they feel about it clear. The president has made his argument as to why he thinks Canada would be better off joining the United States… for economic purposes," Rubio told reporters.

"There’s a disagreement between the president’s position and the position of the Canadian government. I don’t think that’s a mystery coming in, and it wasn’t a topic of conversation because that’s not what this summit was about."

Rubio claimed that at a previous meeting between former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Trump, the former said that Canada would not survive if the US imposed tariffs.

"and Trudeau basically says that if the US imposes tariffs on Canada, Canada couldn’t survive as a nation-state, at which point the president said, ‘Well, then you should become a state.’ And that’s where this began," Rubio said, as reported by Fox News.

"He made an argument for why Canada would be better off joining the United States from an economic perspective and the like. He’s made that argument repeatedly, and I think it stands for itself." Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks after winning the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

'America is not Canada'

Other Canadian politicians have responded to Trump's argument for Canadian statehood. Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump's argument outlandish.

"His point is crazy, that's it," Carney told reporters earlier in March. "We will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form, be part of the United States. America is not Canada."

"We are a very fundamentally different country."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Trump's 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports an "unprovoked attack on Canada; on families, on jobs, on businesses..."

"This is absolute chaos created by one person, and that's Donald Trump. Not the American people," he told CNN.

He then said that he would not hesitate to cut off the power grid shared between the two countries.

"Believe me when I say I do not want to do this, I feel terrible for the American people, because it’s not the American people who started this trade war. It’s one person who’s responsible. That’s President Trump.”

Canada will also face a 25% tax on all imported goods beginning April 2.