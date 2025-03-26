US lawmakers push to sanction Gaza terror group involved in Oct. 7 attacks

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the US Senate have reintroduced legislation to officially sanction a Gaza-based terrorist group.

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) is reportedly Gaza's third-largest terror group, after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). It has a history of violent terror attacks against Israelis, Americans, and Palestinians since its founding in 2000.

Lawmakers had pointed out to PRC's direct involvement with the October 7 attacks in Israel, in which over 1,200 people were murdered and 250 were taken hostage.

The sanction marks the first time that this bill has been introduced to the Senate.

Congressmen speak on proposed legislation

"Every day that we fail to sanction the terrorist Popular Resistance Committees - which have murdered Americans and Israelis for decades, and participated in the barbaric October 7 massacre including by taking hostages - is another day that we fail to secure justice for their victims," Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) said.

"It is long overdue that the Popular Resistance Committees are designated as a terrorist organization and sanctioned, alongside Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

"I'm proud to reintroduce my legislation to finally hold these monsters accountable for the terror they have wreaked on innocents in the region," he added.

The proposed legislation, called the Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7 Act, would deem the PRC as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group. The label would impose criminal penalties, financial sanctions, and visa restrictions for those who supported the group or are in any way connected to its operations.

“The Popular Resistance Committees have long been a dangerous and violent force in Gaza, committing heinous acts of terrorism and destabilizing the region," Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) said. "It is long overdue that we take decisive action to hold them accountable. The passage of this bill through the House Foreign Affairs Committee last Congress was a critical first step, and I am committed to ensuring that the PRC faces the sanctions they have long deserved in the 119th Congress."

"The Popular Resistance Committees have committed heinous acts of terror against Israelis and Palestinians for decades but have evaded any accountability," Congresswoman Sarah Mcbride (D-DE) said.

"Their role in the October 7th massacre, the murder of American citizens, and their ongoing role in the hostage crisis demands immediate action. I am proud to join Rep. Brad Sherman in leading this bipartisan, bicameral effort to finally sanction this brutal terror group and cut off its access to our financial networks. We must remain unwavering in our commitment to holding all perpetrators of terrorism accountable."