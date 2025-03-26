British Embassy hosts Scotch whisky trade event

The British Embassy in Israel hosted a trade-focused event on Tuesday night in Ramat Gan to promote Scotch whisky, featuring a lineup of refined whiskies for guests to taste.

UK whiskey has an estimated annual market value of NIS 288 million in Israel.

The event was hosted by the UK's Ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters, and the UK’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, Chris Barton.

Also present were representatives from Israeli companies operating in the UK, whisky importers, and Israeli government officials.

Scotch whisky exports to Israel totaled over NIS 280 million in 2024, an increase of 19% from 2023, making Israel the 25th largest global market for the Scottish whisky industry. Approximately six million liters are sold in Israel annually.

The event included a tasting of five Scottish whisky brands: Glen Scotia and Loch Lomond (Eurostandart), Macallan (Edrington and Akkerman), Mac-Talla (Islay), and Ardnamurchan (Argyll) (Whisky Embassy).

Whisky market in Israel

According to Barton, the whisky market in Israel benefits from a 0% import tariff, creating equal footing with local spirits and encouraging trade growth. “It’s a win-win as it encourages increased trade partnerships,” he said.

Walters told attendees gathered that the whisky trade reflects the long-term partnerships between UK distilleries and Israeli importers. Debbie Shapiro, Country Director for the Department of Business and Trade at the embassy, noted that Scotch accounts for 23% of Israel’s spirits market, with single malts growing by 25% and online sales expanding access.

The Department for Business and Trade supports Israeli companies entering the UK market and UK exporters seeking entry into Israel. It also works on public policy, market access issues, and advancing a new free trade agreement between the two countries.