Prince Harry quits charity he founded after bullying accusations

Prince Harry quit his role as patron for Sentebale, a charity he founded supporting young people diagnosed with HIV and Aids, following accusations of bullying and harassment, according to British media reports this week.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chair of Sentebale, told Sky News: “The only reason I’m here … is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorized the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director. That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”

Prince Harry released a joint statement earlier this week with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, claiming that they were forced to step down “in support of and solidarity with” the board of trustees, who had also resigned due to a dispute with Chandauka.

The dispute reportedly erupted over a disagreement on fundraising from within Africa, The Guardian reported.

The relationship “broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” the joint statement claimed. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Embassy in Rabat, Morocco February 24, 2019. (credit: YUI MOK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Source sheds light on accusation

One source “close to the former trustees of the Sentebale charity” told Sky News that the accusations of bullying were baseless.

The source added the ex-trustees "fully expected this publicity stunt and reached their collective decision with this in mind. They remain firm in their resignation for the good of the charity and look forward to the adjudication of the truth."

Chandauka said in a statement earlier this week that “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the cover-up that ensued.”