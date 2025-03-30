IDF, Defense Ministry experts arrive in Bangkok to provide post-earthquake aid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli and Thai rescue personnel meet in Bangkok after a deadly earthquake, March 30, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A joint team of experts from the IDF and the Defense Ministry landed in Bangkok on Sunday morning following Friday's earthquake that killed at least 1,700 across southeast Asia.

The Israeli aid delegation included engineering and civil affairs officers from Home Front Command's National Rescue Unit, the military confirmed.

Israeli and Thai rescue personnel discuss methods to rescue trapped individuals and clear up damage in Bangkok after a deadly earthquake, March 30, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The delegation began by conducting a situational assessment and sharing technological expertise to Thai authorities, the military added.

Israelis advised to take caution

On Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that it will publish the local instructions as they are published on the ministry's website, social media, and the Lametayel app, to support Israelis who were in Thailand, given its popularity as a tourist destination.

The Thai Tourism Bureau in Israel added that it is closely monitoring developments while advising Israeli travelers to take strict precautions.

Two Thai workers look at a destroyed building in Bangkok after a deadly earthquake, March 30, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Those enjoying meals at the Beit Chabad Ohr Menachem in Bangkok ahead of Shabbat were confirmed safe and the 5-story, $7 million structure built in 2021 remained structurally sound. 



