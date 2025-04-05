International drug traffickers and bribes: Inside Iran's plot to murder an Azerbaijani rabbi

Iran enlisted the support of a Georgian drug trafficker in a targeted hit against a prominent Azerbaijani rabbi, Rabbi Shneor Segal, at the price of $200,000, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing officials.

IRGC officials met with known drug trafficker Agil Aslanov last fall, the Washington Post reported. The officials gave Aslanov a photo of the rabbi and instructions on the killing.

Ahead of the assassination attempt, Aslanov reportedly traveled to Iran for a meeting organized by Mohammad Golkari, an Iranian national with extensive criminal ties.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan foiled the plot, which would have targeted an education center, in January. Aslanov and his accomplice, Jeyhun Ismayilov, were arrested and charged with conspiring to commit a terrorist act. Imam Khamenei awarded Fath Medal to IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander following Operation True Promise, October 6, 2024. (credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

The Jewish community in Azerbaijan

In its statement, the State Security Service said the two men “worked to collect information about a member of a religious community, and sent the location of his residence and workplace to a representative of a foreign special service agency via the appropriate mobile phone application.”

Segal told the Washington Post that he had only learned of his brief brush with death from local media reports and was entirely unaware of the plot against him.

“We live here peacefully. I walk on the streets here, and there is no fear,” Segal said, speaking of the safe environment in Azerbaijan.