Russia hoping for diplomacy to broker Iran nuclear deal - analysis

Russia is pushing to be part of a future Iran deal and hopes it can convince the Trump administration to rely on Moscow in talks with Iran.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, made comments to Iran’s state media IRNA indicating that Russia supports diplomacy as the “only way to reach an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program.” Russia is also “dismissing” US threats against Iran at the same time, meaning it hopes to insert itself in any kind of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

A Russian diplomat said that Moscow wants to see “professional negotiations far from any threats and provocative blackmailing.”

This comes as Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke recently with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and claimed that Iran does not want war with any countries.

Russia's foreign affairs tactics

Russia has done this before. In fact, all the way back in the lead-up to the Iran deal in 2015, Russia was able to also leverage its influence to get the US to dial back tensions with Moscow to get the deal. At the time, the Obama administration obliged Moscow, who then leverages its influence and is also able to then wield power over Iran and also the US in this manner, but seemingly putting its hand on the line linking Iran to a nuclear weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in Leningrad region, Russia, December 26, 2024 (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DANICHEV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia can then use this to also influence a potential deal in Ukraine. Reports over the last month have indicated that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has been tapped in Russia and also potential Iran talks. He was also influential in getting the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“We are definitively opposed to any US threats of using force against Iran, let alone threats of military action against [Iran’s] nuclear sites. We condemn such policies. Russia has always believed that the only solution to Iran's nuclear program is through diplomacy,” the IRNA quoted Ulyanov as saying on Saturday.

It’s important that Iran’s state media is highlighting this because they have often highlighted Moscow’s comments in recent weeks, which is part of their messaging to Russia that they are relying on them to basically run interference for Iran.

“We are now facing a paradox,” Ulyanov added. He noted that Trump had withdrawn from the Iran deal during his first administration. Trump’s first administration also began a campaign of maximum pressure and sanctions targeting Iran. The second Trump term has sought to continue this but is also open to talks. Iran says it doesn’t trust the US but might consider indirect talks. It appears Iran will need to decide in the next month what to do.

"What we are witnessing now is that the US administration has escalated tensions and resorted to military threats and pressure. Yet Trump continues to claim that he wants an agreement," Ulyanov said. "If Trump really wants to reach an agreement with Iran, the only viable way is through 'diplomacy, not threats or use of force,'" IRNA quoted the Russian diplomat.

Meanwhile, the Iranian leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps also said that Iran is ready for war but that Iran doesn’t want to initiate one. This is the same message coming from Iran’s president and other Iranian state media.

“We are ready for both psychological warfare and military action by the enemies, but we will not retreat a single step if that happens,” IRGC head Major General Hossein Salami told commanders on Saturday. IRNA added that “he warned that adversaries, operating under false assumptions about Iran’s deterrence capabilities, are attempting to corner the nation into choosing between confrontation or submission to their terms. ‘We are not worried at all. We will not start a war, but we are ready for it,’ he said.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the US’s actions contradict its calls for negotiations with Iran in another comment reported by IRNA. “Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with the minister of science, research and technology and his deputies in Tehran on Saturday.” He noted that “the Islamic Republic wants dialogue from an equal position; not that they want to negotiate with Iran on the one hand and threaten it on the other.” He rejected the US “maximum pressure” campaign.