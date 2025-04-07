October 7 victims sue mogul for using USAID-funded site to aid Hamas tunnels

Palestinian-American billionaire Bashar Masri was accused of using United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and international-funded Gazan infrastructure projects to facilitate Hamas tunnel systems, according to a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of American October 7 Massacre victims.

The lawsuit filed by law firms Osen LLC, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP, and Motley Rice LLC alleged that following the 2021 conflict Masri had rebuilt the Gaza Industrial Estate (GIE), which had been established in 1997 with support from USAID, turning it into a hub of Hamas operation.

While GIE housed legitimate businesses, the lawsuit alleged that it also hosted a terrorist tunnel network, including a passage under the border to allow Hamas to attack Israelis.

The lawsuit noted that PADICO Board of Directors chair Masri presided over the 2022 signing of the GIE rebuilding project alongside alleged Hamas manufacturing division commander and economy minister Abd al-Fattah al-Zari’i. Al-Zari’i was killed in an IDF airstrike in August for his logistical role in facilitating terrorist operations and seizing control of humanitarian aid.

Osen LLC managing partner Gary Osen said in the press release that “Any assessment of the factors that enabled Hamas to carry out these unprecedented [October 7] attacks is woefully incomplete without considering the terror tunnel network’s central role." THE USAID building in Washington: Reports indicate that humanitarian aid funds intended for rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure have also benefited groups tied to Hamas, the writer notes. (credit: Annabelle Gordon/Reuters)

Masri is also alleged by the suit to have worked with Hamas to supply tunnel infrastructure with electricity from solar power and green energy infrastructure that were backed by the US, the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Evidence of money raised to support Hamas

Plaintiff and former Israeli Minister of Science & Technology Izhar Shay, who lost his son in the October 7 attacks, said that the lawsuit presented evidence that prominent Palestinian investors raised money from the World Bank, UN, the EU to build projects but coordinated with Hamas to develop subterranean infrastructure.

“We can’t go back to a pre-October 7th mindset where people pretend that it is possible to support economic development in a Gaza controlled by Hamas without also supporting its terrorist infrastructure," Shay said in a statement.

Shay mentioned two luxury hotels held by PADICO that the suit also alleged were involved in facilitating Hamas tunnel and rocket operations. The complaint also noted that the hotels served as venues for key Hamas events.

The families of American October 7 victims were seeking to hold Masri, who sits on the board of Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and his corporations and holdings accountable under the Anti-Terrorism Act for working with Hamas in a manner that contributed to the 2023 pogrom. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Osen said in a statement that the lawsuit was not only striving for justice, but to expose the individuals and companies that aided Hamas atrocities, chief among them Masri.

Plaintiff Iris Weinstein Haggai, whose parents were murdered on October 7, said in a statement that "since October 7th our priority has been to get our hostages back, but we're also seeking accountability and that includes accountability under American law — not just for Hamas but also for those who knowingly helped it.”