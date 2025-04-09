Protesters target US fast-food chains in Karachi over Gaza conflict

A series of coordinated attacks on US fast-food franchises in Karachi has escalated Pakistan’s ongoing protest movement over the war in Gaza, with demonstrators targeting businesses seen as symbols of American support for Israel.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

On April 2, protesters vandalized branches of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Domino’s Pizza in the Defense Housing Authority area and along Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Police said around 40 young men armed with sticks and stones attacked the Korangi Road KFC outlet, smashing windows and damaging property before officers intervened and arrested 10 suspects.

Nearby, a Domino’s outlet was also targeted, and another KFC location in Mohammad Ali Society was attacked later that evening during a separate rally.

“These actions were driven by anger over US and Israeli policies in Gaza,” said Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza. “The attackers view these brands as extensions of American political influence.” Police said more arrests are likely and warned of further unrest targeting Western franchises. People carry flags as they chant slogans to express solidarity with Palestinian people and to protest against Israel, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan May 21, 2021 (credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

Protests have turned violent

The protests reflect a deepening public backlash in Pakistan not only against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza but also against the United States, which continues to provide military and diplomatic backing to Israel. Demonstrators see American businesses as complicit by association, fueling growing calls for a consumer boycott.

This is not the first time such protests have turned violent. On May 7, 2024, members of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba—the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami—held a pro-Palestinian rally outside a KFC restaurant near Islamabad, calling for a nationwide boycott of Israeli-linked products.

Earlier, on March 30, 2024, protesters in Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, set fire to a KFC branch during an anti-Israel and anti-American demonstration. Police arrested more than 50 people after that attack.

The unrest follows Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault that killed over 1,200 Israelis. In response, Israel launched a large-scale offensive that has drawn global condemnation for its toll on Palestinian civilians. In Pakistan, where anti-American sentiment runs deep, the conflict has reignited anger not just at Israeli policies but also at Washington’s enduring role as Israel’s key ally.