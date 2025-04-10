Vance meets with former hostages, families of hostages in Washington

US Vice President JD Vance met with a group of former hostages and families of hostages on Wednesday, he announced on X.

Former hostages Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel were there along with the families of Omer Neutra, Edan Alexander, Gali and Ziv Berman, Itay Chen and Omri Miran.

Today I met with a group of hostages released by Hamas terrorists, along with the families of hostages still held captive.President Trump is committed to reuniting the remaining hostages with their families, something that should have happened long before his return to office. pic.twitter.com/JKGVx1anPT — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 9, 2025

"Today I met with a group of hostages released by Hamas terrorists, along with the families of hostages still held captive," Vance wrote. "President Trump is committed to reuniting the remaining hostages with their families, something that should have happened long before his return to office."

Trump and hostages

Keith and Aviva Siegel, and Iair Horn were invited by US President Donald Trump to tell their story during the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner in Washington DC on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump stands next to released Israeli hostages, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel and Iair Horn, during the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, US, April 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

"I am here, and I am alive. President Trump, you saved my life. You saved the life of 33 hostages because of your efforts," Keith Siegel said at the event. Each of the former hostages was wearing a yellow scarf.

Horn, who wore a shirt with his brother's face and "Bring Eitan home now!" printed on it, talked about how he "Saw the light" once Trump was elected.

"We knew there is now someone who makes things happen. We knew we needed someone who does things; that's President Trump," he said.

"You know, I'm a simple man. I'm running the bar in the kibbutz in Nir Oz, where I live, and now I'm here with President Trump, who's running the world."