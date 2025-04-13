Trump replaces Obama portrait with painting of assassination attempt

President Trump replaced Barack Obama's portrait in the White House with a painting of himself surviving an assassination attempt, showing him raising his fist after being shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.

The new portrait, created by artist Marc Lipp and donated by Andrew Pollock, captures the moment when Trump was wounded in the ear during a July 2024 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The White House posted a photo of the painting, along with the caption, "Some new artwork at the White House."

Some new artwork at the White House pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

Obama’s portrait has been relocated to the opposite wall of the foyer, where George W. Bush’s portrait once hung, while Bush’s image will be moved closer to that of his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

The White House confirmed that Obama’s portrait was simply moved a few feet, AP reported. Donald Trump speaks to Barack Obama at Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, US, January 20, 2017 (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Portrait tradition break

This change contrasts with the traditional practice of former presidents hosting each other for portrait unveilings.

In 2022, President Biden hosted the Obamas for their portrait unveiling, while Trump did not extend the same courtesy to Obama during his first term.

It remains unclear when Biden’s portrait will be completed and displayed.

In addition to his involvement with portraits at the White House, Trump has also expressed concerns about his likeness in other settings. For instance, he recently complained about a distorted portrait of himself at the Colorado state Capitol.

Despite these controversies, the White House continues to showcase presidential portraits, many of which have been commissioned and financed by the White House Historical Association.

These portraits line the hallways and rooms of the White House, with some undergoing conservation or being stored for future display.