Josh Shapiro targeted for ‘what he wants to do to Palestinian people,’ says search warrant

The suspect in the arson attack at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home was due to his perceived stance on Palestine, according to a search warrant obtained by PennLive.

The suspect, Cody Balmer, called 911 following the attack early on Sunday, identified himself by name, and told operators that Shapiro needs to know he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” the search warrant written by police said.

Balmer continued, saying he needed to “stop having my friends killed” and that “... our people have been put through too much by that monster,” according to the warrant, which says Balmer’s intonation and cadence sounded like he was possibly reading from a script.

“You all know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done,” Balmer, according to the warrant, told 911 at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, less than an hour after the firebombing at the Governor’s Residence at 2035 Front Street in Harrisburg.

The investigation continued into the morning when Balmer’s ex-girlfriend called the police and said Balmer told her he was responsible for the arson. Later on Sunday, Balmer approached state police headquarters in Harrisburg to surrender. A view of the damage inside the Governor's Residence on the day Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police provide an update on the act of arson that took place at the residence, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 13, 2025. (credit: Commonwealth Media Services/Handout via REUTERS)

Police obtained several search warrants, including for Balmer’s parents’ home, where he was living, a storage unit, and his electronic devices.

In the warrant for his devices signed Tuesday, Corporal Benjamin Forsythe of the Pennsylvania State Police says Balmer targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” as well as Shapiro’s Jewish faith, though the warrant does not elaborate on why Shapiro’s faith is believed to have been a motive.

Police say they have video of Balmer scaling the security fence surrounding the Governor’s Residence, using a hammer to break windows, and climbing inside to throw Molotov cocktails and start a fire.

Investigators searched Balmer’s storage unit on the 500 block of 29th Street in Swatara Township and did not find any references to Israel or Palestine, though they did find stickers inside a toolbox of South American Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

The evidence sheds new light on the motive for the arson attack on the Governor’s Residence on Sunday, which took place just hours after Shapiro hosted a Passover dinner to celebrate the first night of the Jewish holiday. The attack left the property significantly damaged, though the Shapiros, their guests, and staff were evacuated without incident.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, Shapiro condemned the attack and voiced support for Israel.He also called for dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania last year after demonstrators attempted to occupy a building on campus. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in conversation ahead of providing an update on the act of arson that took place at the Governor's Residence, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 13, 2025. (credit: Commonwealth Media Services/Handout via REUTERS)

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, who is prosecuting the case, said he has not yet decided whether he will charge Balmer with “ethnic intimidation” – Pennsylvania’s hate crime statute – but said he would argue Balmer’s motives should make his sentencing more severe if he is convicted.

Balmer has already been charged with eight crimes, including several first-degree felonies – the most serious crime classification – and is facing over 100 years in prison. The charges include attempted murder, aggravated arson, and terrorism.

Because of that, adding an ethnic intimidation charge would likely not have a big impact on the outcome of the case, Chardo previously told PennLive, though he said he is not ruling out doing so.

Inside Balmer’s parents’ Boas Street home, Balmer wrapped his cellphone in foil to prevent it from receiving or transmitting wireless signals, according to state police. Police found four cellphones of various makes and models, an HP laptop, and a Seagate external hard drive.

State police said Balmer’s behavior followed the “terrorist attack cycle,” a series of steps terrorists take while committing an act of terrorism: preliminary target selection, initial surveillance and pre-attack surveillance, planning and execution, and escape and exploitation.