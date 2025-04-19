Iran envisions a path to an agreement following the second round of talks - analysis

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a second round of negotiations with the United States in Rome, following an initial meeting in Oman, which is mediating the discussions. The US was represented by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. According to Iran's state media outlet IRNA, the Foreign Ministry described the talks as “useful” and held in a “constructive atmosphere.”

Oman’s foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, also plays a key role in the talks. Both sides agreed to meet again next week to continue the talks, IRNA stated.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei shared an update about the talks on social media, signaling renewed optimism from Tehran following a shift in tone last week, when earlier hope gave way to some frustration as officials tried to temper expectations. The atmosphere at the foreign ministry remains unpredictable. According to reports, the negotiations are expected to proceed to a more “technical level” next.

Iran’s foreign minister is now supposed to visit Beijing after the talks, and he was also in Moscow recently. “Araqchi said that he was in Moscow to deliver a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He explained that the message addressed international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues,” IRNA noted.

Araqchi also stressed the importance of ties with Russia as the US talks continue, as Russia is also in talks with the US regarding Ukraine. “Iran’s relations with Russia will not be affected by the upcoming developments,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said. He also said talks with Russia’s Lavrov were “constructive.” A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

Are discussions with the US constructive?

The current situation portrays the US talks in a positive light. IRNA noted that Araqchi discussed a wide range of issues in Moscow, “with a comprehensive strategic deal signed, relations between the two countries are now at a strategic level… we are well on our way to long-term cooperation.”

Araqchi also met with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Rome, prior to the meeting with the Americans. Tajani met the Iranian diplomat as Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in the US to meet with Trump.

Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhani, a political advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran’s team in Rome was given “full discretion” in the talks. This followed Khamenei's apparent desire to prevent direct talks and cautioned against trusting the US over the last few months.

Now Tehran appears to hope for a “comprehensive” deal based on “nine principles" including: “seriousness, assurance, balance, the removal of sanctions, the rejection of the Libya/UAE model, avoidance of threats, speed, the containment of nuisances (such as Israel), and the facilitation of investment.”