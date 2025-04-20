No survivors after small plane hits power lines in Illinois 

Four people were killed on Saturday after their plane hit power lines in Illinois, resulting in the plane crashing into the field below.

The plane, a Cessna 180 single-engine, was carrying aboard two men and two women, none of whom survived the fatal crash. It crashed at around 10:15 a.m. local time on County Line Road in Trilla, Illinois, state police said.

The names of the victims have yet to be released and will remain private until authorities are able to contact their next of kin. All four are reported to be from Menomonie, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

Investigating the crash

The plane’s remains have been moved to a secure location for inspection, and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue its report in 30 days.

“Terrible news out of Coles County. My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today,” wrote Gov. JB Pritzker on X/Twitter. “Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene.”

Terrible news out of Coles County.My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene.Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2025

The crash is the latest aerial tragedy in the United States. Earlier this month, a Jewish family of professionals were killed in a plane crash in upstate New York.