No survivors after small plane hits power lines in Illinois 

The plane, a Cessna 180 single-engine, was carrying aboard two men and two women, none of whom survived the fatal crash.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Firefighters work near a building engulfed in fire following a plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, U.S., in this picture obtained from social media video and released March 30, 2025. (photo credit: MIKE DEYOE/TMX/VIA REUTERS)
Four people were killed on Saturday after their plane hit power lines in Illinois, resulting in the plane crashing into the field below.

The names of the victims have yet to be released and will remain private until authorities are able to contact their next of kin. All four are reported to be from Menomonie, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

Investigating the crash

The plane’s remains have been moved to a secure location for inspection, and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue its report in 30 days.

“Terrible news out of Coles County. My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today,” wrote Gov. JB Pritzker on X/Twitter. “Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene.”

The crash is the latest aerial tragedy in the United States. Earlier this month, a Jewish family of professionals were killed in a plane crash in upstate New York. 



