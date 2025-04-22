Passengers evacuate Delta Airlines plane in Orlando after engine catches fire

Passengers had to evacuate a Delta Air Lines flight after the plane caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed.

Passengers aboard the Airbus A330 set to travel to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had to evacuate using slides when Delta Air Lines Flight 1213's engine caught fire while pushing back from the departure gate at around 11:15 a.m. local time, the FAA added.

According to BBC, the engine was on the right-hand side of the plane.

No injuries were reported. NBC reported that the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Today at approximately 11:06am, Delta Air Lines flight 1213 experienced an engine fire while at the ramp area, prior to departure. Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded. For inquiries, please contact Delta Air Lines directly. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 21, 2025

A spokesperson for Orlando International Airport stated that the fire was contained and had been put out. People evacuate a Delta plane due to an engine fire in Orlando, Florida, United States, April 21, 2025, in this video screengrab obtained from social media. (credit: @dylangwall VIA X/VIA REUTERS)

The plane had 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots on board, Delta announced, according to NBC.

Delta Air Lines added that the crew ordered an evacuation of the cabin when flames were seen in the tailpipe of one of the plane's two main engines.

Videos from a passenger aboard the flight showed a blackened plane wing while the plane was still on the tarmac, NBC reported.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," Delta Air Lines stated, cited by CBS.

Thankful for the ground crew in Orlando (@MCO) and crew of @Delta DL1213 for safely evacuating everyone following an engine fire before takeoff. pic.twitter.com/cPWpeDQWqs — Kyle Becker (@beckerkw) April 21, 2025

Other aviation scares

In February, 21 people were hospitalized after a CRJ-900 jet skidded along the runway and flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport. All 80 passengers survived, and Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger as compensation.

A similar Delta Air Lines flight in January at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff resulting in several injuries as approximately 200 passengers had to evacuate the plane through emergency slides.

A Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last month killing 67 people on January 29.