Ex-Taliban commander pleads guilty to taking US journalist hostage

A former commander in the Taliban has pleaded guilty to taking an American journalist and two Afghan nationals hostage in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2008 and 2009, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Haji Najibullah, 49, an Afghan national, who was charged in 2020 with kidnapping David Rohde, a former Reuters correspondent, faces life in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty in the case. Najibullah also changed his plea to guilty in a case related to the deaths of US troops in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2009.

The Justice Department pointed to examples of Taliban fighters - under Najibullah's leadership - targeting the US military in Afghanistan. It also highlighted his comments made during an interview with a French journalist about how he targeted French and American troops. Thomson Reuters' David Rohde (R) describes his kidnapping and hostage period in Pakistan to David Bradley, chairman of Atlantic Media, at the fifth annual Washington Ideas Forum at the Newseum in Washington November 14, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)

'Utter disregard for humanity'

"These terrorist attacks demonstrated utter disregard for humanity, and Najibullah finally admitted to his role in these premature deaths of our citizens," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said in a statement.

"Today’s plea emphasizes the FBI New York JTTF’s unwavering resolve to disrupting all acts of terrorism and ensuring any individual who targets our country will be held accountable.”

Jay Clayton, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said his office will continue to aggressively pursue those who harm Americans - through acts of terror - regardless of where they are located in the world.