Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15

A new Swiss law banning Hamas and related organizations will come into force on May 15, the government said on Wednesday, aiming to prevent the Palestinian terrorist group from using Switzerland as a safe haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.

The law, which was approved by parliament last December and came in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, gives Swiss authorities "the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organization in Switzerland," the government said.

The Gaza war started after Hamas' attack, which killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken to the Palestinian enclave. Since then, Israel's offensive on the enclave has killed more than 52,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. February 22, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Law prevents Hamas from using the country as financial hub for terrorist activity

The Swiss law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.