At least eight hurt after car drives into crowd in German city of Stuttgart

Local police said that there was currently no indication that the incident was intentional or an attack.

By REUTERS
The car that drove into a crowd near a tram stop in Stuttgart on May 2, 2025. (photo credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
At least eight people were injured, three of them seriously, after a car drove into a crowd in the center of the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Friday in what police said was a "tragic" traffic accident.

The driver of the car has been detained, police said, adding that there was no further danger posed to the public.

"There are currently no indications of an attack or an intentional act," Stuttgart police said on X.

Car drove into crowd near tram station

The incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), took place near the Olgaeck tram station.

The Bild newspaper cited eyewitnesses as saying a woman with a pram had been hit by the black Mercedes G-Class SUV.

The area of the incident was blocked off by police, who advised pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area if possible.



