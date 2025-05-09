US Embassy issues security alert in Pakistan as regional conflict intensifies

[Islamabad] The US Embassy and consulates in Pakistan have issued a security alert for American personnel in Punjab province and its capital, Lahore, warning them to restrict their movements due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. The advisory reflects growing concern over a volatile situation that has already resulted in dozens of casualties and widespread disruption.

“We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments,” the US mission stated Thursday. The embassy reminded American citizens of the “Do Not Travel” advisory for areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control, and the broader “Reconsider Travel” guidance for the rest of Pakistan.

The alert also noted that Pakistani airspace has been partially closed and flight schedules disrupted. “Flight availability into and out of Pakistan remains fluid. Some civilian flights reportedly operated overnight. This morning, the Pakistan Airports Authority announced a temporary suspension of flight operations in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s military has claimed that 25 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones were shot down in recent days using both “soft kill” methods, such as electronic countermeasures, and “hard kill” systems involving kinetic force. These figures exceed earlier reports of 12 drones being intercepted. A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Gibran Peshimam)

India's shifting tactics in Pakistan conflict

In Islamabad, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar addressed the crisis in a policy statement to the National Assembly, accusing India of shifting tactics after its drone and missile strikes on May 6 and 7. “India has now resorted to deploying unmanned aerial vehicles in an apparent bid to save face,” Tarar said.

“Whenever, however, the response is given, there will be a befitting reply,” he added. “These matters are not done in a hurry; these operational, strategic details are decided first. There will be a response; it will come, but we will choose when to give it and where to give it.”

The sharp rhetoric and tightened security come against the backdrop of a decades-long rivalry between India and Pakistan, which have fought three wars since gaining independence in 1947. With civilians increasingly caught in the crossfire, the international community is watching the situation closely, concerned that further escalation could destabilize the region.