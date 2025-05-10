Only 36% of Germans have positive perceptions of Israel, survey reveals

Only 36% of Germans expressed a positive view of the state of Israel in a new survey conducted by the German independent foundation Bertelsmann Foundation, which was published on Friday.

The survey was done shortly before the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The last survey by the foundation in 2021 saw 46% of Germans expressing positive opinions on the Jewish state, indicating a rise in anti-Israel sentiment in the European country since then.

The survey also determined that the German population has become increasingly more critical of Israel over the years, and that Israel-related antisemitism is on the rise in the country among younger people.

Germans in the survey who expressed a negative outlook on Israel were at 38%.

The research done by the German foundation, however, showed a very different perception of Israelis toward Germany, as it states that 60% of Israelis have a "good or very good image" of the country, and that only 17% expressed negative opinions on the German government.

The survey's director, Stephan Vopel, has said that the results of the research are "concerning." He added that what is particularly worrying is "the rise in antisemitic attitudes among younger people, which are now approaching the values ​​of other age groups.

"The boundaries between 'false' criticism of Israel and Israel-related antisemitism are sometimes blurred," he added.

Importance of Holocaust remembrance to the German population

The survey among Israelis saw that 64% of them believe Germany has a special responsibility to preserve Holocaust remembrance. Only around a third of Germans in the survey agree with that sentiment, and only a quarter recognize "any special obligation to Israel."

Nearly half said that they support the memory of the Holocaust continuing to play a role in politics currently and in the future.

The Bertelsmann Foundation stressed that at the end of the research, the diplomatic relations between the two countries are complex and need "a more objective approach."

The survey ended by saying that, based on the democratic values shared by the two countries, Germany must express critical solidarity with Israel, expand exchange in civil society, and promote a clear European Middle East policy.

Recent developments in German-Israeli ties

Last month saw Tel Aviv and Berlin officially became twin cities, according to announcements made by the mayors of both cities.

In late March, Germany had condemned the Israeli security cabinet's decision to recognize 13 Jewish settlements in the West Bank, a spokesperson for the foreign office in Berlin said on Monday, adding that this move "promotes an expansive settlement policy that actively undermines the division of the two-state solution."

In late February, Friedrich Merz, who took on the role as Germany's next chancellor on Tuesday, he had invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and would find a way for him to do so without being arrested under a warrant by the International Criminal Court.

Reuters contributed to this report.