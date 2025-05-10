Trump remains frustrated at being unable to end Gaza, Ukraine-Russia wars - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has become increasingly frustrated at the difficulty in negotiating an end to the Israel-Hamas war, the Russia-Ukraine war, and finding terms agreeable to Tehran for nuclear disarmament, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing informed sources and statements made by Trump.

Trump admitted to a group of private donors at his Florida club last week that finding a solution for the Israel-Hamas conflict had been a challenge as “they’d been fighting for a thousand years,” the WSJ cited him as saying.

While now feeling the pressure after talking a big diplomatic game, Trump had previously asserted that neither the Israel-Hamas war nor the Russia-Ukraine war would have broken out under his presidency, pointing the blame at the Biden administration. On multiple occasions, Trump promised to solve the Russia-Ukraine war on “day one” - a promise left unfilled, which has fueled criticism from experts.

Donald Trump unable to fulfil campaign promises

Kyle Haynes, a professor of US foreign policy at Purdue University, told the WSJ, “If he hadn’t promised such things repeatedly throughout the campaign, it’d be wildly unfair to criticize him for failing to achieve them. But he did.”

“Bluster and theatrics have their role in diplomatic high wire acts, but so do details and hard work,” Dan Baer, a former ambassador in the Obama administration who is now at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, told the WSJ. US President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, February 4, 2025 (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Despite early success in seeing a hostage deal, Trump’s greenlight policy toward Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip has reportedly sown discord among some of his staffers.

“I sense it’s more challenging than they hoped,” Alan Dershowitz, who has met with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, admitted.