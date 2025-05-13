‘The Americans are doing the right thing,’ says Lapid on Blair appointment

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has responded to reports that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is advising the Trump administration’s envoy on the Gaza conflict, calling the move part of a broader effort to consult experienced voices on complex regional dynamics.

“I haven’t spoken with him about it yet,” Lapid told The Media Line, “but I know they’re in contact.”

Lapid, who worked alongside Blair during his time as both foreign minister and prime minister, said the outreach made sense given Blair’s long-standing diplomatic involvement in the Middle East. “The US is trying to broaden its advisory circle to include people with deep regional experience, including on Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Why is Blair so fitting for this position

"The Americans are doing the right thing by bringing in veteran voices with historical perspective and negotiation expertise."

In recent days, Lapid has criticized the Netanyahu government for losing influence with the Trump administration and failing to shape key national security issues, including nuclear negotiations with Iran and strategic developments involving Saudi Arabia.

Trump envoy Richard Goldberg has reportedly sought Blair’s strategic input in recent weeks on the Gaza conflict and broader regional dynamics, including postwar stabilization and Gulf diplomacy.