Sean 'Diddy' Combs' chief accuser to resume testimony at sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs's criminal trial will enter its third day on Wednesday with his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, expected to resume testifying about how the rapper and hip-hop mogul made her a central figure in his alleged sex trafficking.

Combs arrived at Manhattan federal court wearing a light sweater over a white collared shirt.

Ventura, a rhythm and blues singer known as Cassie, testified on Tuesday she acceded to participating for a decade in Combs' drug-fueled parties known as "Freak Offs," often fearful he could become violent if she didn't.

Jurors saw a 2016 surveillance video from the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel where a towel-clad Combs threw Ventura to the ground and began to kick her. She said the video was taken after a "Freak Off" where Combs gave her a black eye. Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits during a bail hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. (credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG/FILE PHOTO)

Cassie to resume testimony

"I made it to the elevators, I got my sneakers on, and the next thing I knew, I was thrown to the ground," Ventura said.

Asked by a prosecutor why she stayed on the ground, Ventura said: "I felt like it was the safest place to be."

Ventura is the star prosecution witness at Combs' trial.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted on all counts, he would face a minimum of 15 years in prison, and could face life behind bars.