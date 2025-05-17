'One of our own': Tenafly High School principal reflects on Edan Alexander’s return

The recent release of Edan Alexander, a former Tenafly High School student who graduated in 2022, has brought a wave of relief and emotion to the Tenafly community.

Principal James Morrison, and Michael Ben-David, superintendent of schools for the Tenafly Public School District, expressed their joy over Edan’s safe return and reflected on the impact of his captivity and the school’s response to the crisis.

Principal Morrison admitted he did not know Edan well during his time as a student, but became closely connected to the family through Edan’s younger sister, who was in the class of 2024. Morrison described how he frequently checked in with her throughout the 19 months, ensuring she received support while maintaining her privacy.

“I had multiple conversations with her throughout the ordeal,” Morrison said. “We wanted to respect her experience but also provide her with the space to process what was happening.”

Providing support to the family of Edan Alexander

Morrison noted that he occasionally saw Edan’s parents at events and offered his support whenever possible. “I would see his mother and father at different events in the community,” he said. “There was always this hope that Edan would come home.”

Superintendent Ben David echoed the focus on providing emotional support to the school community. “Our counselors were available immediately to help students process the news,” he said. “We made sure that those most affected had access to resources, and we kept that support ongoing throughout the 19 months.” Released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reunites with family at Ichilov Hospital, May 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Throughout Edan’s captivity, the Tenafly community rallied to keep his memory alive and maintain hope for his return. In the school library, a table was set up where students could leave messages for Edan. They wrote notes, shared memories, and expressed their wishes in hopes that he would read them upon his release.

“There have been several events that clubs have put forward to keep his memory and hope going,” Morrison said. “Kids left messages for him, hoping he’d read them when he got back.”

Signs reading “Bring Edan Home Now” were displayed on school grounds and throughout the town. “We had signage on every school and around town,” Ben David said. “For 19 months, it was a constant reminder that our community was still waiting for him.”

Yellow ribbons were also tied to trees on school property. “Every day, kids would walk past those ribbons and see that message of hope,” Ben David said. “It was a powerful visual that kept the community united.”

When news broke of Edan’s release, the school mobilized quickly. Administrators set up live streams of the news in classrooms, the library, and the auditorium, allowing students to watch the updates in real time.

Morrison described the atmosphere as tense, filled with both excitement and anxiety. “There was a sense of cautious optimism,” he said. “We were all so close to the finish line, but until we knew Edan was safe, there was still a lot of fear.”

Becoming visibly emotional when recalling the moment he saw footage of Edan’s reunion with his mother, Morrison shared his personal reaction to the news. “I was shown a lot of pictures, but when I saw the video of his mother crying out for him, it was just overwhelming,” he said. “We’d been waiting 19 months for that moment.”

Ben David, who had also been in touch with Edan’s family since Oct. 7, expressed admiration for Edan’s mother’s unwavering strength. “I was so impressed with her calm and poise,” he said. “She never lost hope, and seeing that reunion moment was incredibly moving.”

For Tenafly, Edan’s experience brought a distant conflict closer to home. “For most communities, something like this would just be a news story,” Morrison said. “For us, it was personal. It was one of our own.”

He explained how the experience taught students and staff about resilience, patience, and the power of community. “We held on to hope, and this time, that hope paid off,” he said. “Life doesn’t always give you victories like this. But this one was worth every second of waiting.”