Police investigate after Melania Trump statue stolen from Slovenian hometown

Police are investigating the disappearance of a statue of US President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, after the bronze figurine was stolen from her hometown in Slovenia.

Police told CNN that the theft occurred on Tuesday in the village of Rozno.

Officers “conducted an inspection of the crime scene and collected information,” police spokesperson Alenka Drenik Rangus said in a statement Friday. “The investigating judge and the district state prosecutor were informed about the theft.”

Theft of Melania Trump statue devastates creator

Only the lifesize statue’s feet were left behind as the thieves sawed off the majority of the sculpture, according to Slovenian media. A view of the spot from where the statue of Melania Trump was stolen in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, May 17, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BORUT ZIVULOVIC)

The bronze statue replaced a wooden version five years ago after arsonists destroyed the earlier figurine. Brad Downey, the American artist who created the effigy, told the Agence France-Presse that he was “a bit sad that it’s gone.”

“My feeling is that it has something to do with the new election [of Donald Trump], but who knows, right?” Downey told AFP.