Roman Abramovich files legal challenge against EU sanctions

Israeli-Russian businessman Roman Abramovich filed a legal challenge against European Union sanctions imposed on him, claiming that he financially benefited from the Russian government, according to a statement released on his behalf on Tuesday.

The lawsuit came as the European General Court in Luxembourg convened its hearing in relation to the 2022 sanctions on Tuesday.

The court, in 2023, had dismissed arguments presented by the European Council, which alleged that Abramovich had financial connections to the Kremlin.

However, the court ruled to maintain the sanctions at the time "purely due to its definition of Abramovich as a 'Russian businessman,'" the statement read.

The statement clarified that being a "Russian businessman" would be sufficient to remain sanctioned under "very broad EU regulations," even if "you are just a passive shareholder in a business sector with no connection to the military." Businessman and philanthropist Roman Abramovich visits Kfar Aza in early November 2023. (credit: Courtesy)

"The Council has since amended the grounds under which Mr. Abramovich is sanctioned, leaving only the broad and vague criteria of being a 'businessman,'” the statement added.

Abramovich's legal team challenged these grounds by arguing that "the restrictive measures violate his rights as an EU citizen, lack evidentiary support, and persist merely because he can be broadly labeled a 'Russian businessman, '” according to the statement.

Why was Roman Abramovich sanctioned?

Abramovich was originally sanctioned amid the outbreak of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, along with other Russian oligarchs, due to their alleged ties with Vladimir Putin.

In December 2023, the European General Court dismissed the EU Council's argument linking Abramovich to Russian decision-makers responsible for Crimea’s annexation and the destabilization of Ukraine.

In 2022, the UK significantly altered its own designation of sanctions against Abramovich, who had resided in London and owned Chelsea Football Club, based in west London, until sanctions led to him selling his shares in the club and moving his permanent residence out of the British capital.