Music agency founder among six dead in San Diego plane crash

Six people on board a small private plane died on Thursday when they crashed into a San Diego residential neighborhood, leaving one home destroyed, and several houses and cars on fire, US authorities confirmed on Friday.

Eight individuals who were on the ground were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment and injuries that were not life-threatening, a police officer said.

"It was a pretty horrific scene," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, "jet fuel going down the streets and everything on fire all at once."

The co-founder of music agency Sound Talent Group, Dave Shapiro, and two employees were among those killed on board, the agency confirmed in a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues, and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the agency said. Emergency personnel work at the crash scene on a street, after a small civilian aircraft went down in a military neighborhood in San Diego, California, US May 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Sound Talent Group represented artists globally, including American singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, the Canadian rock band Sum 41, and the American pop band Hanson, known for its hit "MMMBop."

Devil Wears Prada drummer also on board

Former drummer of the metal band The Devil Wears Prada, Daniel Williams, was also on board and had posted photos of himself and Shapiro on the flight earlier that day. His band was represented by Shapiro's agency.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote on their Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Devil Wears Prada (@tdwpband)

The plane, which took off from Teterboro, New Jersey, is believed to have been attempting to operate in foggy weather, causing reduced visibility.

The National Transportation Safety Board will begin an investigation into the crash alongside the FAA.