HŠK Zrinjski Mostar has claimed the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina championship for the ninth time, following a convincing 3–0 victory against NK Igman Konjic at Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom.

His win caps a powerhouse season for Zrinjski, affirming its position as one of the most successful clubs in the nation’s football history. Consistent performances and exemplary leadership, both on and off the field, have been pivotal to this year’s success.

Amir Gross Kabiri, the vice president of HŠK Zrinjski and an Israeli entrepreneur, is among those aiding the club’s continuous growth.

His involvement in management has fostered long-term strategic planning and bolstered the team's competitive edge. Zrinjski’s ninth league title is yet another achievement in its illustrious legacy, representing a significant achievement for the city of Mostar and its loyal supporters.