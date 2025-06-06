Kevin Costner sued by stunt double over alleged 'violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene'

Stunt double Devyn LaBella, who worked on the western Horizon: An American Saga - Chaper 2, is suing director Kevin Costner and a number of producers over what she described as forced particcipation in a “violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene.”

LeBella alleged that the rape scene occured without any prior notice or with an intimacy coordinator.

The stunt double, who played Juliette in place of Ella Hunt, is seeking a public apology and financial compensation for alleged permanent trauma.

“There was no escaping the situation, and all Ms. LaBella could do was wait for the nightmare to end,” the lawsuit read.

Costner’s lawyer Marty Singer denied that LaBella’s accusation had any merit, according to the New York Times. Singer also accused LaBella of being a “serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry” who used “shakedown” tactics. Kevin Costner poses on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 7, 2024. (credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/ REUTERS)

“She (LaBella) also sent him (Cosner) a cordial thank you text illustrated with happy heart emojis,” Singer said in a statement. “The facts are clear and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail.”

The rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga - Chaper 2

The scene in question was filmed in May 2023. According to the suit, Costner inserted an unscripted scene with a different male actor who climbed atop Hunt and raked up her skirt in a violent manner.

Hunt was said to have stormed off set and refused to do the scene - which is when LaBella alleged she was instructed to stand in. LaBella reportedly did not know the details of the scene until the filming had already begun.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, accused Costner of sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, creation of a hostile work environment, retaliation, breach of contract and more.