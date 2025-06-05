'We want good relations with Israel' EU Foreign Affairs chief Kaja Kallas tells 'Post' – interview

As many European leaders criticize Israel's policies in Gaza, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas does not shy away from expressing her own concerns about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

“Of course, Israel has the right to self-defense — that is very clear — but the recent actions go beyond self-defense. There is too much human suffering,” Kallas said in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post.

“I hear what the Israeli government is saying — that humanitarian aid has also been weaponized. But if Gaza were truly flooded with humanitarian aid, there would be no shortage, which means no one could weaponize it.”

When Kallas took office, she attempted to open a new chapter in EU-Israel relations following the turbulent tenure of her predecessor, Josep Borrell. Statements such as “If you think the death toll is too high — give them fewer weapons,” and “Israeli bombings are worse than the Allied bombings of Nazi Germany” are just two examples of Borrell’s controversial remarks.

Kallas, however, has adopted a different tone. She even invited Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Brussels to revive the EU-Israel Association Council — a forum that hadn’t convened in nearly a decade. “It is clear that we want good relations with Israel,” Kallas told the Post.

“At the same time, we see steps the Israeli government is taking that really raise questions. That’s why I think it’s important to have this open and frank dialogue, so we can address these issues with our Israeli counterparts — which we are constantly doing.” FOREIGN MINISTER Gideon Sa’ar speaks as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas looks on at a news conference in Brussels earlier this year. Europe’s solidarity with Israel is beginning to crack because Israel has changed, the writer asserts. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened that “France will decide in the coming days whether to harden its stance toward Israel and whether to take concrete measures against it.”

Kallas for Israel's security, does not endorse IDF tactics

When asked how she views the decisions by several European countries to suspend arms deals with Israel and their calls for more forceful EU action, Kallas responded: “What everybody wants to signal is that we are, of course, supporting Israel's security. But at the same time, these countries — and everyone, really — are not endorsing all the measures being carried out by the Israeli government.”

Kallas is currently leading a formal review, prompted by EU member states, into whether Israel has violated international law during the war in Gaza — including in relation to humanitarian aid. "If the review says that the international humanitarian law has been breached, then of course we have different options, different options from the full suspension of the association agreement to, you know, different elements that could be done".

Kallas responds to EU lifting sanctions on Syria

Another EU-related decision that did not sit well with Israel was the EU’s move to lift sanctions on Syria and shift its policy toward the regime of Syrian President Abu Muhammad al-Julani. “If people have opportunities — if they can earn a livelihood — then there’s a chance they won’t be radicalized, and chaos in Syria can be avoided,” Kallas explained.

When asked whether she believes that President al-Julani, a former al-Qaeda member, has truly changed, she replied that everything would be judged by actions.

“Of course, we have concerns about the new leadership in Syria. That is very clear,” Kallas told the Post. “We have chosen this path of easing sanctions with the understanding that we can always reinstate them if we do not see progress in the right direction.”

Kallas is keen to avoid a rupture with Israel, but the pressure from EU member states is mounting.

Whether she will succeed in maintaining a delicate balance — or whether relations between Jerusalem and Brussels will once again turn frosty — remains to be seen. “We hope that the hostages are released. We see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza — that is very, very clear,” Kallas emphasized.

“And we also hope that the suffering of the people in Gaza will end, that humanitarian aid will reach them, and that both parties will be able to foster prosperity for the people moving forward.”