Slovenia's government has revoked a 2025 decision banning the export and transit of weapons and military equipment to Israel, as well as most arms imports from the country, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the ban, introduced in July, was no longer necessary, as the arms trade is already governed by national law and European Union rules.

It added that existing legislation and regulations already define licensing procedures and controls, and Thursday's decision was also aligned with the EU Common Position on arms export controls.

The 2025 measure barred the export, transit of military goods to Israel and imports from Israel, exempting equipment needed for Slovenia's security.

The measure was introduced under then-Prime Minister Robert Golob, who said Slovenia was the first EU country to impose such an embargo.

Slovenian flag; illustrative. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Israel-Slovenia relations grow under new PM

In June, Slovenia's parliament approved Prime Minister Janez Jansa's center-right government, ending a political deadlock since a March election produced no outright majority.

Jansa's election was hailed as "a new chapter in relations between Israel and Slovenia," by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X/Twitter on June 4.

The post announced that Jansa and the Slovenian parliament had approved an Israeli embassy in Slovenia for the first time.

Jansa responded to Sa'ar's post on X with his own, saying that he is "looking forward to a new era in Slovenia-Israel relations."

Jansa is a long-time supporter of Israel. He condemned Golob’s recognition of Palestine as a state, calling it “illegal.” He has repeatedly supported Israel’s right to defend itself, making statements such as “Israel has the unequivocal right to defend itself against Hamas’s attacks. We stand with Israel.”

Under Jansa's predecessor, Robert Golob, Slovenia became one of the most hostile countries towards Israel, alongside Ireland and Spain. In May 2024, Slovenia announced its recognition of a Palestinian state, and in July 2025, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were also sanctioned under his government.