The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

As countries reopen borders, unclear whether tourists will come

Experts say traveling is definitely on people’s agendas, but timing depends on comfort, safety

By JOSHUA ROBBIN MARKS/THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 6, 2020 14:54
Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a demonstration of the pitfalls of allowing for the gradual resumption of international travel and tourism, Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 passengers on a plane from Doha to Athens tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement came mere days after the Mediterranean nation listed 29 countries that, starting June 15, would be permitted to fly directly to Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki. The Greek Tourism Ministry said during Friday’s announcement that more countries would be added on July 1.
Travel experts say that safety and comfort, guided by the latest scientific information relating to COVID-19, will dictate how quickly the tourism industry rebounds.
So-called travel bubbles or coronavirus corridors are a way to ease travelers back into being comfortable crossing borders, Hemant Mediratta, a hospitality consultant and founder of One Rep Global, told The Media Line.
“Once you initiate travel in bubbles, it sensitizes travelers, and they then take the next holiday,” Mediratta said.
He cautioned, however, that expanding travel options would be contingent upon the sense that health will be protected.
“The travel corridor is aspirational,” Mediratta said. “People will start traveling in the ‘new normal,’ with adequate hygiene and safety measures in place.”
The fourth and most recent UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) report on COVID-19 travel restrictions found that as of May 18, seven out of 217 global destinations had eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions for international tourism.
However, all still had some constraints in place, including 163 with zero-entry policies for international tourism – 69% of Middle Eastern destinations, and 74% of destinations in Africa.
There appears to be pent-up demand for traveling and tourism. A recent survey of American adults over the age of 18 found that nearly 58% would be comfortable traveling in the next six months.
Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International, told The Media Line that travel and vacation were back on the agenda for many.
“When medical and scientific information gets a bit more conclusive and there's a belief that a vaccine is on the horizon, I think there will be a continued level of interest in the number of people that are going to travel,” he stated.
Venturing out of the house to sit down at a local restaurant will be the first step that many people take, according to Welsh, followed by regional, then national, then international trips.
Mediratta concurs. 
Travel will start in concentric circles – around home-base first, followed by driving-distance holidays, followed by air travel,” he said.
The distance between Tel Aviv and Athens in flying kilometers is 1,201, or 746 miles, which is a bit outside the 500-mile range that many people are willing to travel at this point, according to Welsh.
“We are beginning to see that car travel is going to be the key driver in a lot of places around the world,” he noted.
Ultimately, the decision to board a flight to another country for tourism is a personal decision.
“It gets back to when people have that comfort level that they can travel, and do it with relative safety, [that] they are going to do it. If not, they won't go,” Welsh said. “It's coming down to that simplicity. People feel good, they will go. If not, they won't.”
For more stories, go to themedialine.org.


Tags Tourism travel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by